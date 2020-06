Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this adorable 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home! There is both a deck on the back of the home in the fenced in backyard, as well as a covered deck on the side of the home, so your entertaining needs are covered! This home is available for occupancy June 17th, 2020. All pets are subject to approval. Tenant is responsible for all utilities to include electric, water, sewer, gas, trash, etc. Call our office to schedule your showing today! 931-919-2460