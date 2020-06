Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

*Improved Price* Beautiful Home Boasting Hardwood Flooring In Expansive Living Room Opening To The Eat In Kitchen With Breakfast Bar and Door Leading To The Semi-Private Back Patio with Storage. Two Spacious Upstairs Master Bedroom Suites With Walk-In Closets and Vanities in The Master Bathrooms. This Stunning Home Showcases Modern Touches That Are Sure To Catch Your Eye.