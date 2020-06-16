All apartments in Clarksville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2628 CIDER DRIVE

2628 Cider Drive · (770) 374-0313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2628 Cider Drive, Clarksville, TN 37040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Clarksville Tennesee Owner Financing NOT for Rent - Property Id: 66041

Rare Find Owner Financing

Offered at $159,900
Down payment and monthly required

The house was built in 2007. 3 bed/2 bath 1325 sq feet. Attached 2 car garage. Fenced in backyard, wood burning fireplace, separate dining room.
New carpet bedrooms and painting throughout.
New Water heater New toilet in master bath. Private fenced back yard and large deck.

City water/sewer. Glen Ellen elementary/northeast high/middle zoned...No Homeowners Association, within 5 minutes of all shopping, restaurants, etc...10 minutes to Fort Campbell.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66041
Property Id 66041

(RLNE5722720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 CIDER DRIVE have any available units?
2628 CIDER DRIVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2628 CIDER DRIVE have?
Some of 2628 CIDER DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 CIDER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2628 CIDER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 CIDER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2628 CIDER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2628 CIDER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2628 CIDER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2628 CIDER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2628 CIDER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 CIDER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2628 CIDER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2628 CIDER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2628 CIDER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 CIDER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2628 CIDER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
