2628 CIDER DRIVE

Amenities
Clarksville Tennesee Owner Financing NOT for Rent - Property Id: 66041
Rare Find Owner Financing
Offered at $159,900
Down payment and monthly required
The house was built in 2007. 3 bed/2 bath 1325 sq feet. Attached 2 car garage. Fenced in backyard, wood burning fireplace, separate dining room.
New carpet bedrooms and painting throughout.
New Water heater New toilet in master bath. Private fenced back yard and large deck.
City water/sewer. Glen Ellen elementary/northeast high/middle zoned...No Homeowners Association, within 5 minutes of all shopping, restaurants, etc...10 minutes to Fort Campbell.
