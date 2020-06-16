2628 CIDER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Clarksville Tennesee Owner Financing NOT for Rent - Property Id: 66041



Rare Find Owner Financing



Offered at $159,900

Down payment and monthly required



The house was built in 2007. 3 bed/2 bath 1325 sq feet. Attached 2 car garage. Fenced in backyard, wood burning fireplace, separate dining room.

New carpet bedrooms and painting throughout.

New Water heater New toilet in master bath. Private fenced back yard and large deck.



City water/sewer. Glen Ellen elementary/northeast high/middle zoned...No Homeowners Association, within 5 minutes of all shopping, restaurants, etc...10 minutes to Fort Campbell.

Property Id 66041



(RLNE5722720)