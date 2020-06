Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2200 Trenton Rd Available 07/16/20 2200 Trenton Road - 2200 Trenton Road is located minutes from Old Dunbar Cave and walking trails. This 1960's home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a fireplace, a covered front porch, and a 1 car garage with room for storage. The home rests on a large corner lot. Pets are not permitted on or in the property.



No Pets Allowed



