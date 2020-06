Amenities

garage gym pool clubhouse fireplace internet access

High above one of tennessee's fastest-growing cities are the timeless creeks and forests of cumberland ridge. And in the middle of 27 acres, a quiet luxury awaits your discovery. A resort-style pool and clubhouse anchor a collection of homes with traditional details and progressive amenities. Beautiful ceilings soar to heights of nine feet and higher; fireplaces and enclosed garages are available, and each home is wired for the latest in technology. Amenities of the moment, architecture of the past and the opportunity to enjoy it all from one unique viewpoint.