Last updated June 12 2020
9 Apartments for rent in Murray, KY
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
907 Hillwood Dr - A
907 Hillwood Drive, Murray, KY
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
Large two bedroom 1 bath apartment. It features a large living room, separate dining room and extra closet space. It is located near shopping and MSU in a quite neighborhood.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
157 Welch Dr
157 Welch Dr, Murray, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
960 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath. All appliances included. Rent includes:water, sewer, trash, cable, internet. Tenant pays their own electric. Security deposit required.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
51 Welch Ct
51 Welch Ct, Murray, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
1027 sqft
This spacious unit features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit includes all appliances, a formal dining room, large bedroom, and utility room. Rent includes: water, sewer, cable, internet, trash. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC. Security deposit required.
Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
501 PINE ST.
501 Pine Street, Murray, KY
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Great 3 Bed 1 Bath House With Huge Back Yard For Rent - This house is ready for a new family to make it into their new home! It has a good location and many great features like: - Huge Back Yard - Full Kitchen - Large Upstairs Bedroom - Gas Heat -
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
102 North 15th Street - Unit 5
102 N 15th St, Murray, KY
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment with tiled shower on campus! Gear Up Cycles and Be Fit Yoga studio located on the first floor of this building. $600 unfurnished, $650 furnished a month, includes water, trash, internet, and cable.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1306 12th Street
1306 South 12th Street, Murray, KY
Studio
$2,000
For more information, contact Stacey Arnold at (270) 227-3515. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/westky/105816 to view more pictures of this property. REDUCED PRICE- Versatile commercial space on Murray's busiest street.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
500 12th St
500 South 12th Street, Murray, KY
Studio
$4,600
For more information, contact Philip Moore at (270) 227-5469. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/westky/105328 to view more pictures of this property. Convenient central Murray location on Hwy 641 South (Family dollar Center). 4000 Sq. Ft.
Results within 1 mile of Murray
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1638 Bethel Rd
1638 Bethel Rd, Calloway County, KY
Studio
$998
2500 sqft
Looking for a place to start or park your business?? - This shop features 3 offices, full bath, full kitchen, a security closet and one bay.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1904-C Sherrie Lane
1904 Sherri Ln, Calloway County, KY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
921 sqft
This rental is located one minute from Calloway County Middle and High school and three minutes from MSU campus. Two bedroom, one bathroom unit. This unit is located on the second story. Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, cable and internet.