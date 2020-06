Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1805 Pinto Available 07/21/20 Relaxing Oasis Close to Fort Campbell Post and Shopping - Step into this adorable two-story brick home in a cozy cul-de-sac setting.



Walk into a large living area that leads into an expansive eat-in kitchen with light-colored cabinetry and plenty of natural light. Enjoy your mornings and evenings on a covered back deck with ceiling fan, overlooking a large fenced-in backyard. This home has plenty of storage space inside and out, also showcasing an outside storage shed for all your odds and ends.



Ample bedroom space upstairs and downstairs. Downstairs bedrooms feature easy to clean tile flooring and upstairs bedrooms have plush carpeting. Upstairs hallway has two spacious closets and give you all the comforts that a home should!



Bring your furry friends, because this home allows cats and dogs.



Includes weekly trash service and monthly air filter deliveries for your convenience.



(RLNE4718703)