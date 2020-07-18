All apartments in Clarksville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

146 Alexander Blvd

146 Alexander Boulevard · (931) 645-2220 ext. 101
Location

146 Alexander Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37043

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 146 Alexander Blvd · Avail. Aug 1

$1,375

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1777 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
146 Alexander Blvd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful well-maintained condo at Governors Crossing - Beautiful well-maintained condo close to hospital.
Open floor plan with master on main floor. Main floor has 1/2 bath and laundry room. 2 upstairs bedrooms with loft area. Stainless Appliances. Disposal, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher, washer/dryer. Gas log fireplace on main level.

Rent Includes trash pick up and pool/clubhouse access.
Pets subject to Owner Approval. $25/mo pet rent, per pet
Zoned for Rossview Schools.

Vision Realty
350 D Warfield Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37043
931.645.2220

Scheduling viewings for qualified applicants only. Apply online at www.visionrealtyclarksville.com/rentals

(RLNE4144998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Alexander Blvd have any available units?
146 Alexander Blvd has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 Alexander Blvd have?
Some of 146 Alexander Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Alexander Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
146 Alexander Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Alexander Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 Alexander Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 146 Alexander Blvd offer parking?
No, 146 Alexander Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 146 Alexander Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146 Alexander Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Alexander Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 146 Alexander Blvd has a pool.
Does 146 Alexander Blvd have accessible units?
No, 146 Alexander Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Alexander Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Alexander Blvd has units with dishwashers.
