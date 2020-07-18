Amenities
146 Alexander Blvd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful well-maintained condo at Governors Crossing - Beautiful well-maintained condo close to hospital.
Open floor plan with master on main floor. Main floor has 1/2 bath and laundry room. 2 upstairs bedrooms with loft area. Stainless Appliances. Disposal, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher, washer/dryer. Gas log fireplace on main level.
Rent Includes trash pick up and pool/clubhouse access.
Pets subject to Owner Approval. $25/mo pet rent, per pet
Zoned for Rossview Schools.
Vision Realty
350 D Warfield Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37043
931.645.2220
Scheduling viewings for qualified applicants only. Apply online at www.visionrealtyclarksville.com/rentals
(RLNE4144998)