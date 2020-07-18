Amenities

146 Alexander Blvd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful well-maintained condo at Governors Crossing - Beautiful well-maintained condo close to hospital.

Open floor plan with master on main floor. Main floor has 1/2 bath and laundry room. 2 upstairs bedrooms with loft area. Stainless Appliances. Disposal, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher, washer/dryer. Gas log fireplace on main level.



Rent Includes trash pick up and pool/clubhouse access.

Pets subject to Owner Approval. $25/mo pet rent, per pet

Zoned for Rossview Schools.



Vision Realty

350 D Warfield Blvd

Clarksville, TN 37043

931.645.2220



Scheduling viewings for qualified applicants only. Apply online at www.visionrealtyclarksville.com/rentals



