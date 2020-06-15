All apartments in Clarksville
Find more places like 1213 Beverly Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clarksville, TN
/
1213 Beverly Hills Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1213 Beverly Hills Drive

1213 Beverly Hills Drive · (931) 647-3501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clarksville
See all
Greenwood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1213 Beverly Hills Drive, Clarksville, TN 37040
Greenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1213 Beverly Hills Drive · Avail. Jul 13

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
1213 Beverly Hills Drive Available 07/13/20 1213 Beverly Hills Drive - 1213 Beverly Hills Drive is located in the Beverly Hills subdivision just off of Cumberland Drive with easy commute to Liberty Park & HWY 13/48 & Ashland City Road. This beautiful 1 story brick home was built in the late 50's and is enhanced by the 1/2 acre of wooded area that is prominent with wildlife. The inside offers 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, a living room with a large picture window, a formal dining room with a lovely chandelier, an eat-in kitchen, a full unfinished basement, 1 car garage, and a large patio for relaxing and entertaining your guests. Pets are not permitted on or in the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4828767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Beverly Hills Drive have any available units?
1213 Beverly Hills Drive has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 Beverly Hills Drive have?
Some of 1213 Beverly Hills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Beverly Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Beverly Hills Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Beverly Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1213 Beverly Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarksville.
Does 1213 Beverly Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Beverly Hills Drive does offer parking.
Does 1213 Beverly Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 Beverly Hills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Beverly Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 1213 Beverly Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Beverly Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 1213 Beverly Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Beverly Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 Beverly Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1213 Beverly Hills Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr
Clarksville, TN 37040
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd
Clarksville, TN 37040
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr
Clarksville, TN 37042
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St
Clarksville, TN 37043

Similar Pages

Clarksville 1 BedroomsClarksville 2 Bedrooms
Clarksville Apartments with ParkingClarksville Dog Friendly Apartments
Clarksville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYBrentwood, TN
Mount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNHopkinsville, KYMadisonville, KYDickson, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

GreenwoodMadison Street
Red River
Brandon Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Austin Peay State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity