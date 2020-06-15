Amenities

1213 Beverly Hills Drive Available 07/13/20 1213 Beverly Hills Drive - 1213 Beverly Hills Drive is located in the Beverly Hills subdivision just off of Cumberland Drive with easy commute to Liberty Park & HWY 13/48 & Ashland City Road. This beautiful 1 story brick home was built in the late 50's and is enhanced by the 1/2 acre of wooded area that is prominent with wildlife. The inside offers 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, a living room with a large picture window, a formal dining room with a lovely chandelier, an eat-in kitchen, a full unfinished basement, 1 car garage, and a large patio for relaxing and entertaining your guests. Pets are not permitted on or in the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4828767)