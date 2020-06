Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool

119 Alexander Blvd. - 119 Alexander Blvd.is located in the Governors Crossing subdivision with easy commute to I24 & Governors Square Mall. This condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with a Jacuzzi tub in the master bath and also includes access to the clubhouse and pool. Appliances include a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave with washer/dryer conn. Pets negotiable with owner approval. *1st month FREE rent, inquire for details!



