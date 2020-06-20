All apartments in Clarksville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

103 King Cole Drive

103 King Cole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

103 King Cole Drive, Clarksville, TN 37042

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
103 King Cole Drive Available 06/28/20 Charming Newly Renovated Home with Open Floor Plan and Hardwood Floors - Step Into This Quaint Renovated Home Showcasing Beautiful Hardwood Flooring In the Spacious Living Room, Dining Area and Galley Style Kitchen with Enough Space for Food Preparation or Entertaining.

This Wonderful Home also Boasts Spacious Bedrooms with Adequate Closet Space and a Fully Renovated Bathroom. The Backyard Showcases a Large Patio and Huge Fenced In Backyard.

Do Not Miss Out on This Gem.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4955868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 King Cole Drive have any available units?
103 King Cole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 King Cole Drive have?
Some of 103 King Cole Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 King Cole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
103 King Cole Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 King Cole Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 King Cole Drive is pet friendly.
Does 103 King Cole Drive offer parking?
No, 103 King Cole Drive does not offer parking.
Does 103 King Cole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 King Cole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 King Cole Drive have a pool?
No, 103 King Cole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 103 King Cole Drive have accessible units?
No, 103 King Cole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 103 King Cole Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 King Cole Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
