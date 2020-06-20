Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

103 King Cole Drive Available 06/28/20 Charming Newly Renovated Home with Open Floor Plan and Hardwood Floors - Step Into This Quaint Renovated Home Showcasing Beautiful Hardwood Flooring In the Spacious Living Room, Dining Area and Galley Style Kitchen with Enough Space for Food Preparation or Entertaining.



This Wonderful Home also Boasts Spacious Bedrooms with Adequate Closet Space and a Fully Renovated Bathroom. The Backyard Showcases a Large Patio and Huge Fenced In Backyard.



Do Not Miss Out on This Gem.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



No Dogs Allowed



