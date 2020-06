Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

(AVAILABLE 8/18/2020) Immaculate townhome located in Sango! Unit features 2 Master Suite Style Bedrooms with an attached bath and walk in closet for each, open and airy kitchen,dining,living space with tons of upgrades, attached deck in the rear of the home as well as an attached garage. Trash pickup is included. Access to the Clubhouse, Pool and Park. No Pets Please.