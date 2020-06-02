Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Andrews
Find more places like 1825 Kathleen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Andrews, SC
/
1825 Kathleen Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1825 Kathleen Drive
1825 Kathleen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Andrews
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1825 Kathleen Drive, St. Andrews, SC 29210
Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Patio Home - Close to Everything! -
(RLNE1883594)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1825 Kathleen Drive have any available units?
1825 Kathleen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Andrews, SC
.
Is 1825 Kathleen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Kathleen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Kathleen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1825 Kathleen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Andrews
.
Does 1825 Kathleen Drive offer parking?
No, 1825 Kathleen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1825 Kathleen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 Kathleen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Kathleen Drive have a pool?
No, 1825 Kathleen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Kathleen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1825 Kathleen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Kathleen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 Kathleen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 Kathleen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 Kathleen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way
St. Andrews, SC 29210
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd
St. Andrews, SC 29212
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd
St. Andrews, SC 29210
Similar Pages
St. Andrews 1 Bedrooms
St. Andrews 2 Bedrooms
St. Andrews Apartments with Balcony
St. Andrews Apartments with Parking
St. Andrews Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbia, SC
Aiken, SC
West Columbia, SC
Lexington, SC
Cayce, SC
Sumter, SC
Irmo, SC
Forest Acres, SC
Chester, SC
Lakewood, SC
Dentsville, SC
Woodfield, SC
Red Bank, SC
Blythewood, SC
Dalzell, SC
Seven Oaks, SC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Broad River Corridor
Apartments Near Colleges
Benedict College
Midlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Columbia
University of South Carolina-Sumter