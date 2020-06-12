143 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Andrews, SC

/
3 bedroom apartments
8 Units Available
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
1 Unit Available
133 Saint Andrews Place Drive
133 Saint Andrews Place Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1177 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
1828 Nunamaker Drive
1828 Nunamaker Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1800 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1800 sqft with a deck. Home is in great condition with upgrades and an updated master bath.
1 Unit Available
116 Delft Lane
116 Delft Lane, St. Andrews, SC
A charming home in Columbia! Your next property includes: --4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,800 square feet --Tons of natural light and beautiful hardwood flooring --Updated kitchen with ample cabinetry --Carport and large backyard --Pet
1 Unit Available
1620 Morninghill Drive
1620 Morninghill Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1633 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
1703 Morninghill Drive
1703 Morninghill Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1548 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.
1 Unit Available
1416 Westchester Drive
1416 Westchester Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$960
1897 sqft
~AVAILABLE NOW ~ ~ 1416 Westchester Dr. Columbia, SC 29210 ~ 3 BR/2 BA, 1,897 Sq.Ft. House in St. Andrews For Only $960! Spacious Brick Home w/ Large Backyard! Kitchen equipped w/ Stove, Oven, Refrigerator and Dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
1759 Haviland Circle
1759 Haviland Circle, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1137 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 Now Available for viewing is this must see 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Home features carpet, beautiful kitchen with white appliances, and flooring.
1 Unit Available
5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive
5006 Village Creek Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1552 sqft
Extra Large, well maintained Contemporary Condo with 3 Bedrooms & 3 Baths offering an excellent opportunity for Roommates or multi-generational living!Two Master Suites, one down,one up, both with Walk in Closets & Private Baths.
5 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,012
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
4 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1260 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
19 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
18 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
1 Unit Available
99 Dundee Lane
99 Dundee Lane, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$925
892 sqft
Beautiful In Town Charmer - Newly renovated 3 bedroom/ 1 bath brick home with a carport. Convenient to downtown, shopping and USC Campus. The home has a half-circle drive around back for good off-street parking.
15 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
5 Units Available
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$899
1180 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
23 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
11 Units Available
Fountains of Edenwood
1200 N Eden Dr, Cayce, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Close to the University of South Carolina, I-26, and I-77. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and dog park. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, and carpeting. Pet-friendly.
4 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
12 Units Available
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr, West Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Living at 100 Riverbend is much more than living in an apartment community, it's a way of life. At 100 Riverbend, we realize that how you live is just as important as where you live.
38 Units Available
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1405 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.
10 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
