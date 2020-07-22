/
/
/
broad river corridor
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM
149 Apartments for rent in Broad River Corridor, St. Andrews, SC
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Lakes at Harbison
100 Fairforest Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1230 sqft
Welcome home to a comfortable community with beautiful apartment homes for rent in Columbia, SC. At Lakes at Harbison, we're excited to offer quality one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$931
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
1 of 21
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
405 Harbison Boulevard
405 Harbison Boulevard, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely first floor condo ready to call home. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has new carpet throughout, large and open living/dining room with updated ceiling fans, faux fireplace, and sliding glass door to a quaint covered patio.
Results within 1 mile of Broad River Corridor
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,201
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$884
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$963
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1388 sqft
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
11 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$902
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
3 Units Available
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$799
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
KRC Firefox Apartments, located in the heart of Northwest Columbia, exceeds your expectations by offering you a life you so richly deserve! We offer easy driving access to I-26 and I-20.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 21 at 01:14 AM
8 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,027
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
Results within 5 miles of Broad River Corridor
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
13 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$728
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterford is located at 1340 Longcreek Drive Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$853
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
21 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,067
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
13 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$751
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Gleneagle
601 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$825
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1338 sqft
Homes with private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage space. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a 24-hour gym, and a volleyball court. Less than 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$781
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
24 Units Available
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,210
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1405 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 21 at 02:53 PM
$
4 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
25 Botany Circle
25 Botany Circle, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1950 sqft
25 Botany Circle Available 08/12/20 Irmo - Home located at the end of a cul-de-sac near Riverwalk off of Kennerly Road and Hollingshed Road. (RLNE5971355)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
602 Hulon Lane
602 Hulon Lane, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
602 Hulon Lane - Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Convenient Lexington Medical Center, I-26 and I-20 - Quiet community with community pool, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1250 sq ft.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Pitsford Court
1 Pitsford Court, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
Now available for rent starting March 10, 2020! Beautiful single family home that contains 1,325 sq ft. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Please call/text Dondre at 404-804-1611 to schedule a showing today! Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
501 Beech Branch Drive
501 Beech Branch Dr, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1325 sqft
FOXBORO GLEN SUBDIVISION - FOXBORO GLEN SUBDIVISION IN IRMO. Built with Smart Use of Square Footage, this Clean and Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home is located in the Highly Sought After Lexington/Richland 5 School District. Great Neighborhood.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Briargate Condominiums
913 Old Manor Road, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
912 sqft
This gated community is conveniently located near I-20 & I-26. Just minutes away from anywhere in Columbia! Convenient to Fort Jackson, USC, Benedict College, Columbia College.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
711 Sweet Thorne Road
711 Sweet Thorne Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1428 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.