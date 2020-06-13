Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

81 Apartments for rent in Aiken, SC

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Steeplechase
749 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$725
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1050 sqft
Welcome to Steeplechase Apartments located in Aiken, SC.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
15 Units Available
Gatewood
303 Pebble Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$903
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1125 sqft
Surround yourself in the serenity Gatewood Apartment Homes offers! Picture yourself strolling through beautiful breathtaking mature maple, pine, dogwood and crepe myrtle trees while your senses are stimulated by the aroma of jasmine and honeysuckle
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1244 sqft
Located on a wooded lot in a residential neighborhood close to Houndslake Country Club. Apartments feature a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated May 15 at 02:12pm
13 Units Available
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop, Aiken, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1150 sqft
The pet-friendly community includes a gym, nature trails, and a pool. Featuring open floor plans, the apartment homes have spacious closets, nine-foot ceilings, and private outdoor spaces. Between I-20 and Highway 78 near USC.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Verandas on the Green
101 Fairway Rdg, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$758
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$763
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1235 sqft
Looking for value, space, convenience and comfort in the heart of Aiken, SC? You have found it with Verandas on the Green! Come home to a charming community surrounded by natural beauty.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 Colleton Ave
103 Colleton Ave, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- This unique condo is conveniently located in downtown Aiken, and has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Stove and refrigerator are included. This unit also has a single garage. Call Harper Realty at 803-648-5416 for more information. (RLNE2158724)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
11 The Corners Drive
11 The Cors, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
983 sqft
Aiken condo with large patio! - This charming attached condo offers a large exterior patio and two parking spaces on the exterior. Inside the home, it features a living room with fireplace and tons of natural light.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
150 Kirkwood Drive
150 Kirkwood Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Beautifully decorated and furnished home with lots of natural light & window coverings through-out. The split bedroom plan offers privacy for the king-sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
101 The Bunkers
101 The Bunkers, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully, newly renovated furnished 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome features wood floors throughout, granite countertops in kitchen and bath, stainless appliances. Peacefully quiet location with view from back patio of the golf course.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
210 Arbor Terrace
210 Arbor Ter, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious furnished 2 bed 2.5 bath town home in the heart of downtown Aiken. Enjoy walking to local restaurants, boutique shopping, the arts center, theater and everything else this charming town has to offer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
111 Portofino Lane
111 Portofino Ln SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1334 sqft
Lovely furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome on the Southside of Aiken. Home features open floorplan, sunroom, carport, fenced backyard. Washer & Dryer included. Freshly painted throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
867 Alfred Street
867 Alfred St NE, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1051 sqft
3 Bedroom home with living/dining room combo, Kitchen with a bar for built in dining, Large backyard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
327 Laurens Street SW
327 Laurens St SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Easy Aiken Downtown living with no maintenance and all the fun! Condo is being updated with new paint, wood laminate flooring, and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
146 Photinia Drive
146 Photinia Dr, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1092 sqft
Beautifully updated and furnished townhouse that includes all utilities (electricity, water, sewer, trash, and high-speed internet: NO CABLE) and housewares. Open floorplan, engineered hardwood floors, and upgraded appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
342 Marion Street
342 Marion St SE, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Charming furnished cottage near down town Aiken. Home features hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, double bed in master suite and large walk-in shower in master bath. Second bedroom has 2 twin beds. Fenced yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
665 Silver Bluff Road
665 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
Studio
$1,500
Great office location with parking in front and on side of building. Currently the Bernie Sanders office. Has lobby, large wrap around counter for several collection or information windows.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1037 Clark Road
1037 Clark Rd SW, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1580 sqft
Great location in a great neighborhood, Aiken Estates, just one horse property away from being in the treasured Hitchcock Woods, a 2,100+ acre urban forest with sandy trails for exploring. Walking distance to Fresh Market.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
897 Houndslake Drive
897 Houndslake Dr, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Unique opportunity for Spring & Summer! Excellent rental rate of $1295 per month plus tax and pet deposit if applicable. PHOTOS SHOWN ON THIS LISTING ARE FOR A UNIT WHICH IS CURRENTLY LEASED - NEW PHOTOS COMING APRIL 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
154 Pendleton Street NW
154 Pendleton St NW, Aiken, SC
Studio
$1,500
1300 sqft
Tidy office building located on a corner lot in downtown Aiken. Formerly a dental office, this building could be adapted to several professional or medical uses.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
601 Silver Bluff Road
601 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
Studio
$2,900
2858 sqft
Large office space available that can be opened up or divided into two spaces if desired. One 1,266 square feet and one 1,592 square feet with own separate entrances. Located in South Towne Square Shopping Center.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
411 Park Avenue
411 Park Ave SE, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Cozy cottage in excellent location. Combination living dining room. Large gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook. Gas log fireplace in living room and master bedroom. Huge master suite. All furnishings included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
108 Stonington Lane
108 Stonington Ln SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Lovely furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome on the Southside of Aiken. Home features open floorplan, fenced backyard. Washer & Dryer included. Freshly painted throughout, new flooring & furnishings.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1204 Whiskey Road
1204 Whiskey Rd, Aiken, SC
Studio
$650
595 sqft
Second-story offices available for lease in attractive professional office building located on the corner of Whiskey Road and Boardman Road. Walk-up to your office and see the Palmetto Golf Club from the balcony.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
314 Richland Avenue W
314 Richland Ave W, Aiken, SC
Studio
$1,500
2400 sqft
Really great downtown location with 2,400 sf of open space for a retail shop, office, restaurant, or club. Building is in move in condition but may require a little TLC depending on the user.

Median Rent in Aiken

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Aiken is $708, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $852.
Studio
$643
1 Bed
$708
2 Beds
$852
3+ Beds
$1,160
City GuideAiken
Welcome to Aiken, South Carolina! One of the largest cities in the Central Savannah River Area, living in Aiken will put you close to great amenities without all the hassle of the big city. Let’s take a look at some apartments for rent.

Aiken is located about 20 miles east of Augusta, and although it’s not explicitly considered a suburb, it certainly has all the trappings of one. Aiken received the National Civic League’s “All American City Award” in 1997.

While much of Aiken’s entertainment, shopping and dining is found in the strip malls, chains and box stores to the north and south of town, the downtown has a charming area of shops, and the University of South Carolina at Aiken’s campus has some more urban-feeling attractions in the vicinity.

Let’s talk neighborhoods. As a suburban-feeling town, there is a ton of new development in Aiken. Most residents consider the rapidly developing south side of the city the premier neighborhood in Aiken proper. Here, the Aiken Mall and several shopping centers and golf courses will put you in close proximity to shopping and recreation. In several of the planned communities you’ll find townhomes and condominiums for rent, with amenities including swimming pools, tennis courts, clubhouses and gyms. You’ll even find furnished apartments and rental home communities in the diverse new construction of south Aiken. Two bedrooms here range from $650-$900.

Between south Aiken and the city center, you’ll find the University of South Carolina’s campus. Here there are tons of low cost apartments for rent that cater to all kinds of residents and students. If you’re looking for short-term leases and studio apartments, focus your search on this area. Despite being close to a college campus, the neighborhood surrounding USC has a great record. Two bedrooms here go for $500-$700.

While the city center itself has a number of amazing historical properties, you may have a hard time locating rentals in this area. Some houses have been sectioned off into apartments, but they don’t come up for rent that frequently.

The north and western portions of Aiken don’t get a lot of love, as they’re not as quickly developing as the south side of town. However, you’ll find a number of apartment rentals in smaller, older communities in these neighborhoods, and you won’t have to pay south Aiken rents. The price for a two bedroom apartments around here ranges between $500 and $700 per month.

If you’re moving to Aiken with a four-legged friend, don’t despair. While some apartment complexes have strict pet policies, the renter’s market prevails throughout town and will really work in your favor. Several developments in Aiken are incredibly pet-friendly, so you should be able to find a home for you and Fido without too much trouble.

So welcome to Aiken! Enjoy all this suburban South Carolina city has to offer!

June 2020 Aiken Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aiken Rent Report. Aiken rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aiken rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.



Aiken rents held steady over the past month

Aiken rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Aiken stand at $708 for a one-bedroom apartment and $853 for a two-bedroom. Aiken's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Augusta Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Aiken, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Aiken metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Aiken metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina metro cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, Augusta, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 3.5%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Aiken rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Aiken, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Aiken is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Aiken's median two-bedroom rent of $853 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Aiken.
    • While Aiken's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Aiken than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Aiken.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Aiken?
    In Aiken, the median rent is $643 for a studio, $708 for a 1-bedroom, $852 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,160 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Aiken, check out our monthly Aiken Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Aiken?
    Some of the colleges located in the Aiken area include University of South Carolina-Aiken, Augusta Technical College, Benedict College, Midlands Technical College, and University of South Carolina-Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Aiken?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Aiken from include Columbia, Augusta, Martinez, West Columbia, and Lexington.

