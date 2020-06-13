81 Apartments for rent in Aiken, SC📍
Aiken is located about 20 miles east of Augusta, and although it’s not explicitly considered a suburb, it certainly has all the trappings of one. Aiken received the National Civic League’s “All American City Award” in 1997.
While much of Aiken’s entertainment, shopping and dining is found in the strip malls, chains and box stores to the north and south of town, the downtown has a charming area of shops, and the University of South Carolina at Aiken’s campus has some more urban-feeling attractions in the vicinity.
Let’s talk neighborhoods. As a suburban-feeling town, there is a ton of new development in Aiken. Most residents consider the rapidly developing south side of the city the premier neighborhood in Aiken proper. Here, the Aiken Mall and several shopping centers and golf courses will put you in close proximity to shopping and recreation. In several of the planned communities you’ll find townhomes and condominiums for rent, with amenities including swimming pools, tennis courts, clubhouses and gyms. You’ll even find furnished apartments and rental home communities in the diverse new construction of south Aiken. Two bedrooms here range from $650-$900.
Between south Aiken and the city center, you’ll find the University of South Carolina’s campus. Here there are tons of low cost apartments for rent that cater to all kinds of residents and students. If you’re looking for short-term leases and studio apartments, focus your search on this area. Despite being close to a college campus, the neighborhood surrounding USC has a great record. Two bedrooms here go for $500-$700.
While the city center itself has a number of amazing historical properties, you may have a hard time locating rentals in this area. Some houses have been sectioned off into apartments, but they don’t come up for rent that frequently.
The north and western portions of Aiken don’t get a lot of love, as they’re not as quickly developing as the south side of town. However, you’ll find a number of apartment rentals in smaller, older communities in these neighborhoods, and you won’t have to pay south Aiken rents. The price for a two bedroom apartments around here ranges between $500 and $700 per month.
If you’re moving to Aiken with a four-legged friend, don’t despair. While some apartment complexes have strict pet policies, the renter’s market prevails throughout town and will really work in your favor. Several developments in Aiken are incredibly pet-friendly, so you should be able to find a home for you and Fido without too much trouble.
So welcome to Aiken! Enjoy all this suburban South Carolina city has to offer!
June 2020 Aiken Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Aiken Rent Report. Aiken rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aiken rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Aiken rents held steady over the past month
Aiken rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Aiken stand at $708 for a one-bedroom apartment and $853 for a two-bedroom. Aiken's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in the Augusta Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Aiken, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Aiken metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Aiken metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina metro cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
- Rock Hill, Augusta, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 3.5%, and 1.7%, respectively).
Aiken rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Aiken, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Aiken is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Aiken's median two-bedroom rent of $853 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Aiken.
- While Aiken's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Aiken than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Aiken.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.