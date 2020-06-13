81 Apartments for rent in Aiken, SC

Welcome to Aiken, South Carolina! One of the largest cities in the Central Savannah River Area, living in Aiken will put you close to great amenities without all the hassle of the big city. Let’s take a look at some apartments for rent.

Aiken is located about 20 miles east of Augusta, and although it’s not explicitly considered a suburb, it certainly has all the trappings of one. Aiken received the National Civic League’s “All American City Award” in 1997.

While much of Aiken’s entertainment, shopping and dining is found in the strip malls, chains and box stores to the north and south of town, the downtown has a charming area of shops, and the University of South Carolina at Aiken’s campus has some more urban-feeling attractions in the vicinity.

Let’s talk neighborhoods. As a suburban-feeling town, there is a ton of new development in Aiken. Most residents consider the rapidly developing south side of the city the premier neighborhood in Aiken proper. Here, the Aiken Mall and several shopping centers and golf courses will put you in close proximity to shopping and recreation. In several of the planned communities you’ll find townhomes and condominiums for rent, with amenities including swimming pools, tennis courts, clubhouses and gyms. You’ll even find furnished apartments and rental home communities in the diverse new construction of south Aiken. Two bedrooms here range from $650-$900.

Between south Aiken and the city center, you’ll find the University of South Carolina’s campus. Here there are tons of low cost apartments for rent that cater to all kinds of residents and students. If you’re looking for short-term leases and studio apartments, focus your search on this area. Despite being close to a college campus, the neighborhood surrounding USC has a great record. Two bedrooms here go for $500-$700.

While the city center itself has a number of amazing historical properties, you may have a hard time locating rentals in this area. Some houses have been sectioned off into apartments, but they don’t come up for rent that frequently.

The north and western portions of Aiken don’t get a lot of love, as they’re not as quickly developing as the south side of town. However, you’ll find a number of apartment rentals in smaller, older communities in these neighborhoods, and you won’t have to pay south Aiken rents. The price for a two bedroom apartments around here ranges between $500 and $700 per month.

If you’re moving to Aiken with a four-legged friend, don’t despair. While some apartment complexes have strict pet policies, the renter’s market prevails throughout town and will really work in your favor. Several developments in Aiken are incredibly pet-friendly, so you should be able to find a home for you and Fido without too much trouble.

So welcome to Aiken! Enjoy all this suburban South Carolina city has to offer!