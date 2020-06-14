52 Apartments for rent in St. Andrews, SC with garage
1 of 27
1 of 6
1 of 25
1 of 33
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 27
1 of 5
1 of 19
1 of 38
1 of 41
1 of 36
1 of 16
1 of 33
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 7
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 36
St. Andrew don't forsake me / St. Andrew / Don't forsake me" (- The White Stripes, "St. Andrew")
St. Andrews is a census designated place, which is a bit like a teenage town as opposed to a grown-up city. It boasts a population of 20,493 people, who probably live in St. Andrews to avoid living in the real city of Columbia. It is actually a suburb type of place nestled in between the Broad River and the Lower Saluda River. However, you cannot escape the fast lane (literally), no matter where you live. St. Andrews is also nestled between highways 20 and 26, the latter taking commuters and university students into Columbia. It is an area that is all houses and apartments, though it is close to the Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park and the Riverside Golf Course. See more
St. Andrews apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.