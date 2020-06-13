Apartment List
/
SC
/
st andrews
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

135 Apartments for rent in St. Andrews, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broad River Corridor
8 Units Available
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$853
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$796
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1828 Nunamaker Drive
1828 Nunamaker Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1800 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1800 sqft with a deck. Home is in great condition with upgrades and an updated master bath.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Broad River Corridor
1 Unit Available
405 Harbison Boulevard
405 Harbison Boulevard, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely first floor condo ready to call home. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has new carpet throughout, large and open living/dining room with updated ceiling fans, faux fireplace, and sliding glass door to a quaint covered patio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
119 Crestland Drive
119 Crestland Drive, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1092 sqft
Living room with vaulted ceilings and a skylight to let natural light in. This home includes a dining area in between the great room and kitchen bar making it open to the living room for entertaining guests.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1416 Westchester Drive
1416 Westchester Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$960
1897 sqft
~AVAILABLE NOW ~ ~ 1416 Westchester Dr.  Columbia, SC 29210 ~ 3 BR/2 BA, 1,897 Sq.Ft. House in St. Andrews For Only $960! Spacious Brick Home w/ Large Backyard! Kitchen equipped w/ Stove, Oven, Refrigerator and Dishwasher.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1605 Ashford Lane
1605 Ashford Lane, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1020 sqft
*JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL: no rent this month!!* Lovely 2-story town home in secluded community.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1825 Kathleen Drive
1825 Kathleen Drive, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom Patio Home - Close to Everything! - (RLNE1883594)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1916 Ashford Lane
1916 Ashford Lane, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1020 sqft
Available now! This 2 BR 1.5 Bath home has laminate hardwood floors throughout downstairs and new carpet upstairs in both bedrooms. Downstairs has great room, 1/2 bath, dinning room, kitchen and large enclosed patio.

1 of 15

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive
5006 Village Creek Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1552 sqft
Extra Large, well maintained Contemporary Condo with 3 Bedrooms & 3 Baths offering an excellent opportunity for Roommates or multi-generational living!Two Master Suites, one down,one up, both with Walk in Closets & Private Baths.
Results within 1 mile of St. Andrews
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
11 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$803
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
7 Units Available
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
KRC Firefox Apartments, located in the heart of Northwest Columbia, exceeds your expectations by offering you a life you so richly deserve! We offer easy driving access to I-26 and I-20.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Columbiana Ridge
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$773
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$769
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$703
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,012
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1260 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
7 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Tamarind at Stoneridge
143 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$730
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
931 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 just one mile from Riverside Bike Path. Community amenities include an Olympic-size pool and grilling facilities. Multiple one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
54 Units Available
Gleneagle
601 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC
Studio
$699
1069 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1215 sqft
Homes with private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage space. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a 24-hour gym, and a volleyball court. Less than 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
18 Units Available
Riverwalk Vista
100 Bryton Trce, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1150 sqft
A community you will love to come home to! Our community is one of Columbia’s finest, offering unique floor plans to boast features such as kitchen islands, wood burning fireplaces, and full-size laundry rooms.
City Guide for St. Andrews, SC

St. Andrew don't forsake me / St. Andrew / Don't forsake me" (- The White Stripes, "St. Andrew")

St. Andrews is a census designated place, which is a bit like a teenage town as opposed to a grown-up city. It boasts a population of 20,493 people, who probably live in St. Andrews to avoid living in the real city of Columbia. It is actually a suburb type of place nestled in between the Broad River and the Lower Saluda River. However, you cannot escape the fast lane (literally), no matter where you live. St. Andrews is also nestled between highways 20 and 26, the latter taking commuters and university students into Columbia. It is an area that is all houses and apartments, though it is close to the Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park and the Riverside Golf Course. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in St. Andrews, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Andrews renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

St. Andrews 1 BedroomsSt. Andrews 2 BedroomsSt. Andrews 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Andrews 3 BedroomsSt. Andrews Apartments with Balcony
St. Andrews Apartments with GarageSt. Andrews Apartments with GymSt. Andrews Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Andrews Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSt. Andrews Apartments with Parking
St. Andrews Apartments with PoolSt. Andrews Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Andrews Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Andrews Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCCayce, SCSumter, SC
Irmo, SCForest Acres, SCChester, SCLakewood, SCDentsville, SC
Woodfield, SCRed Bank, SCBlythewood, SCDalzell, SCSeven Oaks, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broad River Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-AikenUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
University of South Carolina-Sumter