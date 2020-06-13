/
warrenville
77 Apartments for rent in Warrenville, SC📍
The Vista Apartments
707 Turnstone Drive, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$819
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit The Vista Apartments and find your new home today! The Vista Apartments offers inviting two bedroom apartments and townhomes.
109 McCampbell Street
109 Mccampbell Street, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1056 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom / 2 bath Cottage. Close to Aiken, North Augusta and Augusta. Hardwood Floor, covered front porch.. One car garage or storage shed with side road entry. Some work in progress.
Steeplechase
749 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$705
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1050 sqft
Welcome to Steeplechase Apartments located in Aiken, SC.
Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1244 sqft
Located on a wooded lot in a residential neighborhood close to Houndslake Country Club. Apartments feature a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and car wash area.
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop, Aiken, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1150 sqft
The pet-friendly community includes a gym, nature trails, and a pool. Featuring open floor plans, the apartment homes have spacious closets, nine-foot ceilings, and private outdoor spaces. Between I-20 and Highway 78 near USC.
Verandas on the Green
101 Fairway Rdg, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$758
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$763
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1235 sqft
Looking for value, space, convenience and comfort in the heart of Aiken, SC? You have found it with Verandas on the Green! Come home to a charming community surrounded by natural beauty.
103 Colleton Ave
103 Colleton Ave, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- This unique condo is conveniently located in downtown Aiken, and has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Stove and refrigerator are included. This unit also has a single garage. Call Harper Realty at 803-648-5416 for more information. (RLNE2158724)
11 The Corners Drive
11 The Cors, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
983 sqft
Aiken condo with large patio! - This charming attached condo offers a large exterior patio and two parking spaces on the exterior. Inside the home, it features a living room with fireplace and tons of natural light.
223 Old Cherokee Indian Rd
223 Old Cherokee Indian Rd, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$600
Rent-to-Own - 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Graniteville with 0.25 acre! - We are pleased to offer this 3 bedroom home in Graniteville for Rent-to-Own. This home is on Old Cherokee Indian Road and comes with 0.25 acre of land.
150 Kirkwood Drive
150 Kirkwood Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Beautifully decorated and furnished home with lots of natural light & window coverings through-out. The split bedroom plan offers privacy for the king-sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet.
101 The Bunkers
101 The Bunkers, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully, newly renovated furnished 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome features wood floors throughout, granite countertops in kitchen and bath, stainless appliances. Peacefully quiet location with view from back patio of the golf course.
210 Arbor Terrace
210 Arbor Ter, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious furnished 2 bed 2.5 bath town home in the heart of downtown Aiken. Enjoy walking to local restaurants, boutique shopping, the arts center, theater and everything else this charming town has to offer.
327 Laurens Street SW
327 Laurens St SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Easy Aiken Downtown living with no maintenance and all the fun! Condo is being updated with new paint, wood laminate flooring, and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
11 Old Hadden Road
11 Old Hadden Road, Langley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$775
1280 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home with split floor plan. Master bedroom and bath on one side of living space and 2 bedrooms and bath on the other side of living space. Large fenced front and back yard.
665 Silver Bluff Road
665 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
Studio
$1,500
Great office location with parking in front and on side of building. Currently the Bernie Sanders office. Has lobby, large wrap around counter for several collection or information windows.
1037 Clark Road
1037 Clark Rd SW, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1580 sqft
Great location in a great neighborhood, Aiken Estates, just one horse property away from being in the treasured Hitchcock Woods, a 2,100+ acre urban forest with sandy trails for exploring. Walking distance to Fresh Market.
897 Houndslake Drive
897 Houndslake Dr, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Unique opportunity for Spring & Summer! Excellent rental rate of $1295 per month plus tax and pet deposit if applicable. PHOTOS SHOWN ON THIS LISTING ARE FOR A UNIT WHICH IS CURRENTLY LEASED - NEW PHOTOS COMING APRIL 1.
154 Pendleton Street NW
154 Pendleton St NW, Aiken, SC
Studio
$1,500
1300 sqft
Tidy office building located on a corner lot in downtown Aiken. Formerly a dental office, this building could be adapted to several professional or medical uses.
601 Silver Bluff Road
601 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
Studio
$2,900
2858 sqft
Large office space available that can be opened up or divided into two spaces if desired. One 1,266 square feet and one 1,592 square feet with own separate entrances. Located in South Towne Square Shopping Center.
411 Park Avenue
411 Park Ave SE, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Cozy cottage in excellent location. Combination living dining room. Large gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook. Gas log fireplace in living room and master bedroom. Huge master suite. All furnishings included.
1636 Hampton Avenue NW
1636 Hampton Avenue Northwest, Aiken County, SC
Studio
$3,000
7592 sqft
Large office or retail available close to downtown, ARMC, USCA and many neighborhoods. Former government bldg, this property has on site parking, many large and small offices or meeting rooms, gang restrooms, break area and large display windows.
1204 Whiskey Road
1204 Whiskey Rd, Aiken, SC
Studio
$650
595 sqft
Second-story offices available for lease in attractive professional office building located on the corner of Whiskey Road and Boardman Road. Walk-up to your office and see the Palmetto Golf Club from the balcony.
314 Richland Avenue W
314 Richland Ave W, Aiken, SC
Studio
$1,500
2400 sqft
Really great downtown location with 2,400 sf of open space for a retail shop, office, restaurant, or club. Building is in move in condition but may require a little TLC depending on the user.
146 Laurens Street NW
146 Laurens St NW, Aiken, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2073 sqft
Heart of Aiken downtown. Quaint downtown cottage. Craftsman style front porch welcomes you to this historic buildings charm. Commercial space for rent with two stories, 5 rooms that can be used as offices and a waiting area.
The average rent price for Warrenville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,280.
Some of the colleges located in the Warrenville area include Augusta Technical College, University of South Carolina-Aiken, and Augusta University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.