49 Apartments for rent in St. Andrews, SC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Andrews renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
11 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$804
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$801
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Broad River Corridor
7 Units Available
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
11 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
19 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,086
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Columbiana Ridge
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$873
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$703
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
4 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
8 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
7 Units Available
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
KRC Firefox Apartments, located in the heart of Northwest Columbia, exceeds your expectations by offering you a life you so richly deserve! We offer easy driving access to I-26 and I-20.
18 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$769
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
7 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
7 Units Available
Tamarind at Stoneridge
143 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$730
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
931 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 just one mile from Riverside Bike Path. Community amenities include an Olympic-size pool and grilling facilities. Multiple one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans available.
54 Units Available
Gleneagle
601 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC
Studio
$699
1069 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1215 sqft
Homes with private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage space. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a 24-hour gym, and a volleyball court. Less than 15 minutes from the downtown area.
18 Units Available
Riverwalk Vista
100 Bryton Trce, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1150 sqft
A community you will love to come home to! Our community is one of Columbia’s finest, offering unique floor plans to boast features such as kitchen islands, wood burning fireplaces, and full-size laundry rooms.

3 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Columbia
150 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,084
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
950 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished Apartments! Call Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $250.
13 Units Available
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Living at 100 Riverbend is much more than living in an apartment community, it's a way of life. At 100 Riverbend, we realize that how you live is just as important as where you live.
The Congaree Vista
19 Units Available
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
14 Units Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
$1,080
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
Downtown
10 Units Available
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
474 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments with hints of art deco design, featuring brushed nickel accessories and floor-to-ceiling windows. Restaurants and retail space on the main level. Located in the heart of Columbia, near the South Carolina State House.
11 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
Robert Mills Historic
20 Units Available
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,010
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
862 sqft
HISTORIC. ICONIC. CHIC. Constructed in 1924, the Federal Land Bank Building, as it was originally known has been completely transformed into a modern masterpiece for today’s lifestyle.
5 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
23 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
14 Units Available
Brookland
127 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1184 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
City Guide for St. Andrews, SC

St. Andrew don't forsake me / St. Andrew / Don't forsake me" (- The White Stripes, "St. Andrew")

St. Andrews is a census designated place, which is a bit like a teenage town as opposed to a grown-up city. It boasts a population of 20,493 people, who probably live in St. Andrews to avoid living in the real city of Columbia. It is actually a suburb type of place nestled in between the Broad River and the Lower Saluda River. However, you cannot escape the fast lane (literally), no matter where you live. St. Andrews is also nestled between highways 20 and 26, the latter taking commuters and university students into Columbia. It is an area that is all houses and apartments, though it is close to the Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park and the Riverside Golf Course. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in St. Andrews, SC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Andrews renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

