Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

135 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Andrews, SC

Finding an apartment in St. Andrews that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$804
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$801
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$750
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Broad River Corridor
7 Units Available
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
133 Saint Andrews Place Drive
133 Saint Andrews Place Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1177 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
1828 Nunamaker Drive
1828 Nunamaker Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1800 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1800 sqft with a deck. Home is in great condition with upgrades and an updated master bath.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
1620 Morninghill Drive
1620 Morninghill Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1633 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
1703 Morninghill Drive
1703 Morninghill Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1548 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
1759 Haviland Circle
1759 Haviland Circle, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1137 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 Now Available for viewing is this must see 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Home features carpet, beautiful kitchen with white appliances, and flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,086
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Columbiana Ridge
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$873
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$703
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1260 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
11 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
7 Units Available
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
KRC Firefox Apartments, located in the heart of Northwest Columbia, exceeds your expectations by offering you a life you so richly deserve! We offer easy driving access to I-26 and I-20.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$769
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
7 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Tamarind at Stoneridge
143 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$730
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
931 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 just one mile from Riverside Bike Path. Community amenities include an Olympic-size pool and grilling facilities. Multiple one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
54 Units Available
Gleneagle
601 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC
Studio
$699
1069 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1215 sqft
Homes with private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage space. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a 24-hour gym, and a volleyball court. Less than 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
18 Units Available
Riverwalk Vista
100 Bryton Trce, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1150 sqft
A community you will love to come home to! Our community is one of Columbia’s finest, offering unique floor plans to boast features such as kitchen islands, wood burning fireplaces, and full-size laundry rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Columbia
150 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,084
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
950 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished Apartments! Call Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $250.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hyatt Park
1 Unit Available
99 Dundee Lane
99 Dundee Lane, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$925
892 sqft
Beautiful In Town Charmer - Newly renovated 3 bedroom/ 1 bath brick home with a carport. Convenient to downtown, shopping and USC Campus. The home has a half-circle drive around back for good off-street parking.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Skyland
1 Unit Available
167 Stoneridge Dr
167 Stoneridge Dr, Richland County, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,100
900 sqft
Superbly designed to be a home from home for short stay guests from 1 month to 3 months, seven minutes from downtown Columbia.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in St. Andrews, SC

Finding an apartment in St. Andrews that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

