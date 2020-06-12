/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM
69 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in St. Andrews, SC
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$819
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Broad River Corridor
8 Units Available
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$966
1000 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1825 Kathleen Drive
1825 Kathleen Drive, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom Patio Home - Close to Everything! - (RLNE1883594)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Broad River Corridor
1 Unit Available
405 Harbison Boulevard
405 Harbison Boulevard, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Lovely first floor condo ready to call home. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has new carpet throughout, large and open living/dining room with updated ceiling fans, faux fireplace, and sliding glass door to a quaint covered patio.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
119 Crestland Drive
119 Crestland Drive, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1092 sqft
Living room with vaulted ceilings and a skylight to let natural light in. This home includes a dining area in between the great room and kitchen bar making it open to the living room for entertaining guests.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1916 Ashford Lane
1916 Ashford Lane, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1020 sqft
Available now! This 2 BR 1.5 Bath home has laminate hardwood floors throughout downstairs and new carpet upstairs in both bedrooms. Downstairs has great room, 1/2 bath, dinning room, kitchen and large enclosed patio.
Results within 1 mile of St. Andrews
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
11 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$918
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
7 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
55 Units Available
Gleneagle
601 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$835
1215 sqft
Homes with private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage space. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a 24-hour gym, and a volleyball court. Less than 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
18 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Tamarind at Stoneridge
143 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$830
931 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 just one mile from Riverside Bike Path. Community amenities include an Olympic-size pool and grilling facilities. Multiple one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$854
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1180 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$823
1025 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Columbiana Ridge
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1101 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1171 sqft
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1162 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
Results within 5 miles of St. Andrews
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1137 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
The Congaree Vista
31 Units Available
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
5 Units Available
Granby Crossing
100 Granby Xing, Cayce, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1075 sqft
We are currently updating our website. But dont worry, you can contact the Leasing Office to reserve your apartment home today!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
2 Units Available
Granby Oaks
800 State St, West Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$965
1048 sqft
A community designed for a convenient and enjoyable life. In each large one, two and three bedroom apartment, you'll find fully equipped kitchens with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposals...separate dining room...walk-in closets...
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
14 Units Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
The Congaree Vista
16 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
14 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
Similar Pages
St. Andrews 1 BedroomsSt. Andrews 2 BedroomsSt. Andrews 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Andrews 3 BedroomsSt. Andrews Apartments with Balcony
St. Andrews Apartments with GarageSt. Andrews Apartments with GymSt. Andrews Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Andrews Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSt. Andrews Apartments with Parking