pet friendly apartments
130 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Andrews, SC
9 Units Available
Broad River Corridor
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$922
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
9 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$859
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
1 Unit Available
2018 Mary Hill Drive
2018 Mary Hill Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1374 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
5 Ambrose Circle
5 Ambrose Circle, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1280 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
1702 Romain Drive
1702 Romain Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1715 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 1 mile of St. Andrews
9 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1350 sqft
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
11 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$902
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
20 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,137
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$816
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
12 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$782
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
11 Units Available
Gleneagle
601 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$699
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1338 sqft
Homes with private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage space. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a 24-hour gym, and a volleyball court. Less than 15 minutes from the downtown area.
12 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$788
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
24 Units Available
Riverwalk Vista
100 Bryton Trce, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1150 sqft
A community you will love to come home to! Our community is one of Columbia’s finest, offering unique floor plans to boast features such as kitchen islands, wood burning fireplaces, and full-size laundry rooms.
12 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1388 sqft
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
5 Units Available
Columbiana Ridge
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,198
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
7 Units Available
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$799
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1280 sqft
KRC Firefox Apartments, located in the heart of Northwest Columbia, exceeds your expectations by offering you a life you so richly deserve! We offer easy driving access to I-26 and I-20.
3 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
2 Units Available
Tamarind at Stoneridge
143 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$730
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
931 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 just one mile from Riverside Bike Path. Community amenities include an Olympic-size pool and grilling facilities. Multiple one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans available.
1 Unit Available
Skyland
167 Stoneridge Dr
167 Stoneridge Dr, Richland County, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,100
900 sqft
Superbly designed to be a home from home for short stay guests from 1 month to 3 months, seven minutes from downtown Columbia.
3 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Columbia
150 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,084
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
950 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished Apartments! Call Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $250.
1 Unit Available
1208 Bush River Road
1208 Bush River Road, Richland County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1040 sqft
Updated second story condo in Lexington Green neighborhood. Conveniently located near I26 and I20, close to downtown Columbia, walking distance to shopping. This condo has two bedrooms and one bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of St. Andrews
36 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
12 Units Available
Indigo at Brickworks
111 Brickworks Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1244 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indigo at Brickworks in Cayce. View photos, descriptions and more!
