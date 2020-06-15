116 Delft Lane

Amenities
A charming home in Columbia! Your next property includes:
--4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,800 square feet
--Tons of natural light and beautiful hardwood flooring
--Updated kitchen with ample cabinetry
--Carport and large backyard
--Pet friendly
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
Home is in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Wood flooring,Carport,Fireplace,Dishwasher,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.