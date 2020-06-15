All apartments in St. Andrews
116 Delft Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:02 PM

116 Delft Lane

116 Delft Lane · No Longer Available
Location

116 Delft Lane, St. Andrews, SC 29210

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
A charming home in Columbia! Your next property includes:

--4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,800 square feet
--Tons of natural light and beautiful hardwood flooring
--Updated kitchen with ample cabinetry
--Carport and large backyard
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

Home is in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Wood flooring,Carport,Fireplace,Dishwasher,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Delft Lane have any available units?
116 Delft Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Andrews, SC.
What amenities does 116 Delft Lane have?
Some of 116 Delft Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Delft Lane currently offering any rent specials?
116 Delft Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Delft Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Delft Lane is pet friendly.
Does 116 Delft Lane offer parking?
Yes, 116 Delft Lane does offer parking.
Does 116 Delft Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Delft Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Delft Lane have a pool?
No, 116 Delft Lane does not have a pool.
Does 116 Delft Lane have accessible units?
No, 116 Delft Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Delft Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Delft Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Delft Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Delft Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
