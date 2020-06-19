21 Hartwell Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Stonebridge Subdivision! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured**



**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



Estimated Availability Date: 06/01/2020



Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Stonebridge Subdivision. Great floor plan! Main level features a large open great room, dining area and kitchen as well as a bonus dining area right off kitchen with enclosed sunroom. Kitchen is spacious and features plenty of countertop/cabinet space. Master bedroom is on its own wing and features a double sink vanity, a separate shower/tub, and a walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are off the kitchen area and share the second full bathroom. Upstairs you will find a 4th bedroom or a bonus/office or media room. Exterior features a storage shed in the back, outdoor patio and an enclosed sun room. Also has a 2 Car Garage, manicured lawn and sprinkler system. Neighborhood has a Community Pool with access included as part of rental agreement. This home is very convenient to 385, I-85, Shopping, restaurants and Downtown Greenville and Simpsonville. Appliances include: Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove and Washer/Dryer. Excellent schools which include Simpsonville Elementary Middle School. Hillcrest Middle School and Hillcrest High School.



