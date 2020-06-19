All apartments in Simpsonville
Find more places like 21 Hartwell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simpsonville, SC
/
21 Hartwell Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

21 Hartwell Drive

21 Hartwell Drive · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Simpsonville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

21 Hartwell Drive, Simpsonville, SC 29681

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 21 Hartwell Drive · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1831 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Stonebridge Subdivision! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured**

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**

Estimated Availability Date: 06/01/2020

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Stonebridge Subdivision. Great floor plan! Main level features a large open great room, dining area and kitchen as well as a bonus dining area right off kitchen with enclosed sunroom. Kitchen is spacious and features plenty of countertop/cabinet space. Master bedroom is on its own wing and features a double sink vanity, a separate shower/tub, and a walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are off the kitchen area and share the second full bathroom. Upstairs you will find a 4th bedroom or a bonus/office or media room. Exterior features a storage shed in the back, outdoor patio and an enclosed sun room. Also has a 2 Car Garage, manicured lawn and sprinkler system. Neighborhood has a Community Pool with access included as part of rental agreement. This home is very convenient to 385, I-85, Shopping, restaurants and Downtown Greenville and Simpsonville. Appliances include: Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove and Washer/Dryer. Excellent schools which include Simpsonville Elementary Middle School. Hillcrest Middle School and Hillcrest High School.

(RLNE4337637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Hartwell Drive have any available units?
21 Hartwell Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Hartwell Drive have?
Some of 21 Hartwell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Hartwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21 Hartwell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Hartwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Hartwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21 Hartwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21 Hartwell Drive does offer parking.
Does 21 Hartwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Hartwell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Hartwell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21 Hartwell Drive has a pool.
Does 21 Hartwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 21 Hartwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Hartwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Hartwell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Hartwell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Hartwell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21 Hartwell Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Simpsonville
1500 Water Lily Dr
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Cotton Mill
6001 Spindle Circle
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Waterleaf at Neely Ferry
7001 Wiley Dr
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Jasmine Cove
1600 Jasmine Cove Cir
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Stillwater at Grandview Cove
3714 Grandview Dr
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Arbors at Fairview
1000 Arbor Keats Dr
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Redwood Simpsonville
113 Karland Drive
Simpsonville, SC 29680

Similar Pages

Simpsonville 1 BedroomsSimpsonville 2 Bedrooms
Simpsonville Apartments with BalconySimpsonville Apartments with Parking
Simpsonville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SC
Powdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NC
Travelers Rest, SCDunean, SCFive Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity