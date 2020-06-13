137 Apartments for rent in Simpsonville, SC with balcony

Wear your cat sweater or hold your cat bag proudly. Danelle German, the groomer who first made products out of leftover cat hair, hails from Simpsonville. Be proud of this environmentally conscious piece of Simpsonville history.

Simpsonville, South Carolina, is part of what is known as the "Golden Strip," which includes the towns of Mauldin and Fountain Inn, the trio of towns known for having low unemployment rates due to the diversity of industries in the area. Simpsonville is located between its two Golden Strip sisters, in a cozy area of about 8 square miles of green space around the central downtown area. If you like to whack a golf ball, daydream at the country club or just explore the outdoors, then Simpsonville is for you. The climate is generally mild, but stock up on those umbrellas, because the town gets slightly more rainfall than the U.S. average per year. You certainly won't need the space for a snow shovel, as the yearly average snowfall is zero inches, although remember, anything is possible when it comes to Mother Nature. See more