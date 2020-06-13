Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:36 AM

137 Apartments for rent in Simpsonville, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
5 Units Available
Arbors at Fairview
1000 Arbor Keats Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$945
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1277 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Newly upgraded apartments feature a fresh new look! Arbors at Fairview is ideally located in the heart of Simpsonville, minutes from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
11 Units Available
Jasmine Cove
1600 Jasmine Cove Cir, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,188
1260 sqft
Convenient location close to I-385 and I-85 with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, pool, garages and outdoor grill. Ability to pay your rent online.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Waterleaf at Neely Ferry
7001 Wiley Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Waterleaf at Neely Ferry Now offering self-guided touring! For a limited time, offering ONE AND HALF MONTHS FREE on select homes! Our brand new community will offer modern one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime Simpsonville
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
23 Units Available
Stillwater at Grandview Cove
3714 Grandview Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$905
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1227 sqft
Stillwater at Grandview Cove is located in the heart of Simpsonville, South Carolina and offers convenient access to Greenville and its many destinations.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne at Simpsonville
1500 Water Lily Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Simpsonville
113 Karland Drive, Simpsonville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1295 sqft
Redwood® Simpsonville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Cotton Mill
6001 Spindle Circle, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1263 sqft
Welcome to Cotton Mill Modern living with historic charm – welcome to Cotton Mill Luxury Apartments.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
34 Heritage Oak Way
34 Heritage Oak Way, Simpsonville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1572 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome Convenient to Booming Downtown Simpsonville! - This 3 Story townhouse is located at Oak Park Subdivision walking distance to Main St.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21 Hartwell Drive
21 Hartwell Drive, Simpsonville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1831 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Stonebridge Subdivision! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
600 Powdermill Drive
600 Powdermill Drive, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Like-New Home in the Cameron Creek subdivision. Many Great features! One level living at its finest. Cameron Creek is conveniently located 1 mile from Simpsonville's thriving Main St. and minutes to I- 385.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
42 Tamwood Circle
42 Tamwood Circle, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 42 Tamwood Circle in Simpsonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17 Brookhaven Way
17 Brookhaven Way, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
****SHOWINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE STARTING JUNE 1ST**** **AVAILABLE JUNE 8TH** Beautiful 3BR, 2BA home with bonus room. Bonus Room has a closet, therefore it could be used as a 4th BR. Open and spacious split floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Simpsonville

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
326 Bridge Crossing Drive
326 Bridge Crossing Drive, Greenville County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
3129 sqft
Gorgeous home in Bridgewater Subdivision! This 5 bed 3 full bath home is very spacious and inviting. Hardwood floors on the main level with carpeted bedrooms on 2nd level.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
330 Bridge Crossing
330 Bridge Crossing Drive, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2733 sqft
330 Bridge Crossing Available 07/10/20 Don't miss this Gorgeous Home in the heart of Simpsonville! - You'll love this gorgeous two-story home situated in a friendly community, located right outside the heart of Simpsonville, just 20 minutes from

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
405 Netherland Lane
405 Netherland Lane, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous all brick home in Holland Place. 3BR plus bonus or 4 BR, 2 1/2 BA in culdesac.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1002 Highway 14
1002 South Highway 14, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Traditional brick ranch with 3 BR, 2 BA. Large living room with wood floors and french doors. Kitchen joins keeping room with wood floors and cozy masonry, wood-burning fireplace. New carpet, paint and HVAC.
Results within 5 miles of Simpsonville
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
$
25 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1306 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
40 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$854
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$965
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$765
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$806
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1340 sqft
This recently renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Plenty of onsite amenities, including three swimming pools, gym, and volleyball and tennis courts. Just off I-385, close to numerous family restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Gleneagle
1011 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$826
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1016 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Greenville, South Carolina? Then welcome home to Gleneagle Apartments! Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Greenville County just minutes from Main Street.
City Guide for Simpsonville, SC

Wear your cat sweater or hold your cat bag proudly. Danelle German, the groomer who first made products out of leftover cat hair, hails from Simpsonville. Be proud of this environmentally conscious piece of Simpsonville history.

Simpsonville, South Carolina, is part of what is known as the "Golden Strip," which includes the towns of Mauldin and Fountain Inn, the trio of towns known for having low unemployment rates due to the diversity of industries in the area. Simpsonville is located between its two Golden Strip sisters, in a cozy area of about 8 square miles of green space around the central downtown area. If you like to whack a golf ball, daydream at the country club or just explore the outdoors, then Simpsonville is for you. The climate is generally mild, but stock up on those umbrellas, because the town gets slightly more rainfall than the U.S. average per year. You certainly won't need the space for a snow shovel, as the yearly average snowfall is zero inches, although remember, anything is possible when it comes to Mother Nature. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Simpsonville, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Simpsonville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

