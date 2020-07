Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage new construction package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room internet access lobby online portal smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Welcome to Waterleaf at Neely Ferry



Now offering self-guided touring! Our brand new community offers modern one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime Simpsonville location. Conveniently located near I-85 and I-385, enjoy easy access to work, school and the nationally touted downtown Greenville, SC. Inside your new home, you’ll find fresh interiors with white custom cabinetry and wood-style flooring. Embrace life in the Upstate in a community you’re proud to call home.