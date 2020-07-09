All apartments in Simpsonville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Cotton Mill

Open Now until 6pm
6001 Spindle Circle · (864) 510-0891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6001 Spindle Circle, Simpsonville, SC 29681

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1306 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3303 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 4107 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 4309 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cotton Mill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
furnished
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
new construction
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
key fob access
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
Welcome to Cotton Mill

Modern living with historic charm – welcome to Cotton Mill Luxury Apartments. Our brand new community offers modern one, two and three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location, within walking distance to downtown Simpsonville, SC. Near I-85 and I-385, enjoy easy access to work, school and the nationally touted downtown Greenville, SC. Inside your new home, you’ll find fresh interiors with white custom cabinetry and wood-style flooring. Embrace life in the Upstate in a community you’re proud to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 with approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed & size restrictions do apply
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed & size restrictions do apply.
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Indoor Storage Units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cotton Mill have any available units?
Cotton Mill has 7 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cotton Mill have?
Some of Cotton Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cotton Mill currently offering any rent specials?
Cotton Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cotton Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, Cotton Mill is pet friendly.
Does Cotton Mill offer parking?
Yes, Cotton Mill offers parking.
Does Cotton Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cotton Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cotton Mill have a pool?
Yes, Cotton Mill has a pool.
Does Cotton Mill have accessible units?
Yes, Cotton Mill has accessible units.
Does Cotton Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cotton Mill has units with dishwashers.
Does Cotton Mill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cotton Mill has units with air conditioning.
