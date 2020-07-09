Cotton Mill

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 with approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed & size restrictions do apply
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed & size restrictions do apply.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Indoor Storage Units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.