143 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Simpsonville, SC
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 36
1 of 5
1 of 8
1 of 24
1 of 26
1 of 24
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 33
1 of 25
1 of 8
1 of 26
1 of 45
1 of 19
1 of 26
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 25
Wear your cat sweater or hold your cat bag proudly. Danelle German, the groomer who first made products out of leftover cat hair, hails from Simpsonville. Be proud of this environmentally conscious piece of Simpsonville history.
Simpsonville, South Carolina, is part of what is known as the "Golden Strip," which includes the towns of Mauldin and Fountain Inn, the trio of towns known for having low unemployment rates due to the diversity of industries in the area. Simpsonville is located between its two Golden Strip sisters, in a cozy area of about 8 square miles of green space around the central downtown area. If you like to whack a golf ball, daydream at the country club or just explore the outdoors, then Simpsonville is for you. The climate is generally mild, but stock up on those umbrellas, because the town gets slightly more rainfall than the U.S. average per year. You certainly won't need the space for a snow shovel, as the yearly average snowfall is zero inches, although remember, anything is possible when it comes to Mother Nature. See more
Finding an apartment in Simpsonville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.