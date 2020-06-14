Apartment List
/
SC
/
simpsonville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

143 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Simpsonville, SC

Finding an apartment in Simpsonville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
3 Units Available
Waterleaf at Neely Ferry
7001 Wiley Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Neely Ferry Now offering self-guided touring! For a limited time, offering ONE AND HALF MONTHS FREE on select homes! Our brand new community will offer modern one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime Simpsonville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:58am
$
5 Units Available
Arbors at Fairview
1000 Arbor Keats Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$945
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1277 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Newly upgraded apartments feature a fresh new look! Arbors at Fairview is ideally located in the heart of Simpsonville, minutes from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
11 Units Available
Jasmine Cove
1600 Jasmine Cove Cir, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,188
1260 sqft
Convenient location close to I-385 and I-85 with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, pool, garages and outdoor grill. Ability to pay your rent online.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
23 Units Available
Stillwater at Grandview Cove
3714 Grandview Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$905
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1227 sqft
Stillwater at Grandview Cove is located in the heart of Simpsonville, South Carolina and offers convenient access to Greenville and its many destinations.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne at Simpsonville
1500 Water Lily Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Simpsonville
113 Karland Drive, Simpsonville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1295 sqft
Redwood® Simpsonville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Cotton Mill
6001 Spindle Circle, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1263 sqft
Welcome to Cotton Mill Modern living with historic charm – welcome to Cotton Mill Luxury Apartments.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21 Hartwell Drive
21 Hartwell Drive, Simpsonville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1831 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Stonebridge Subdivision! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26 Howards End Ct
26 Howards End Court, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2720 sqft
You'll love this beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home. Home comes bonus with a huge 2 car attached garage. Conveniently located in the Landing at Bryson Meadows subdivision in Simpsonville.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
600 Powdermill Drive
600 Powdermill Drive, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Like-New Home in the Cameron Creek subdivision. Many Great features! One level living at its finest. Cameron Creek is conveniently located 1 mile from Simpsonville's thriving Main St. and minutes to I- 385.
Results within 1 mile of Simpsonville

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
31 Raven Rock Court
31 Raven Rock Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1816 sqft
Fantastic cul-de-sac location! Just renovated! You will love everything about this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that features a cook-friendly kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Roseridge Drive
112 Roseridge Dr, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
112 Roseridge Drive Available 06/20/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Beautiful and practically brand new 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
330 Bridge Crossing
330 Bridge Crossing Drive, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2733 sqft
330 Bridge Crossing Available 07/10/20 Don't miss this Gorgeous Home in the heart of Simpsonville! - You'll love this gorgeous two-story home situated in a friendly community, located right outside the heart of Simpsonville, just 20 minutes from

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
121 Roseridge Drive
121 Roseridge Dr, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1575 sqft
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
305 Engelmann Lane
305 Engelmann Lane, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Ivy Glen - Craftsman style home. New black appliances, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in kitchen. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master has large walk in shower, double vanity sinks, and walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Simpsonville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,083
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$765
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$930
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$919
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,233
1301 sqft
Just minutes from I-385, I-85 and Brookfield Park. In-unit upgrades include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. On-site features include a fun playground, dog park, 24-hour gym and a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$797
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1340 sqft
This recently renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Plenty of onsite amenities, including three swimming pools, gym, and volleyball and tennis courts. Just off I-385, close to numerous family restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
38 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$854
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$930
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
6 Units Available
Gleneagle
1011 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$826
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1016 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Greenville, South Carolina? Then welcome home to Gleneagle Apartments! Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Greenville County just minutes from Main Street.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
$
24 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1306 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
City Guide for Simpsonville, SC

Wear your cat sweater or hold your cat bag proudly. Danelle German, the groomer who first made products out of leftover cat hair, hails from Simpsonville. Be proud of this environmentally conscious piece of Simpsonville history.

Simpsonville, South Carolina, is part of what is known as the "Golden Strip," which includes the towns of Mauldin and Fountain Inn, the trio of towns known for having low unemployment rates due to the diversity of industries in the area. Simpsonville is located between its two Golden Strip sisters, in a cozy area of about 8 square miles of green space around the central downtown area. If you like to whack a golf ball, daydream at the country club or just explore the outdoors, then Simpsonville is for you. The climate is generally mild, but stock up on those umbrellas, because the town gets slightly more rainfall than the U.S. average per year. You certainly won't need the space for a snow shovel, as the yearly average snowfall is zero inches, although remember, anything is possible when it comes to Mother Nature. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Simpsonville, SC

Finding an apartment in Simpsonville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Simpsonville 1 BedroomsSimpsonville 2 BedroomsSimpsonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSimpsonville 3 BedroomsSimpsonville Accessible ApartmentsSimpsonville Apartments with Balcony
Simpsonville Apartments with GarageSimpsonville Apartments with GymSimpsonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSimpsonville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSimpsonville Apartments with Parking
Simpsonville Apartments with PoolSimpsonville Apartments with Washer-DryerSimpsonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsSimpsonville Furnished ApartmentsSimpsonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SC
Powdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NC
Travelers Rest, SCDunean, SCFive Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College