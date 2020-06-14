Apartment List
SC
/
simpsonville
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

51 Apartments for rent in Simpsonville, SC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Simpsonville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
5 Units Available
Arbors at Fairview
1000 Arbor Keats Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$945
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1277 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Newly upgraded apartments feature a fresh new look! Arbors at Fairview is ideally located in the heart of Simpsonville, minutes from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
3 Units Available
Waterleaf at Neely Ferry
7001 Wiley Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Neely Ferry Now offering self-guided touring! For a limited time, offering ONE AND HALF MONTHS FREE on select homes! Our brand new community will offer modern one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime Simpsonville
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
11 Units Available
Jasmine Cove
1600 Jasmine Cove Cir, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,188
1260 sqft
Convenient location close to I-385 and I-85 with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, pool, garages and outdoor grill. Ability to pay your rent online.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
23 Units Available
Stillwater at Grandview Cove
3714 Grandview Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$905
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1227 sqft
Stillwater at Grandview Cove is located in the heart of Simpsonville, South Carolina and offers convenient access to Greenville and its many destinations.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne at Simpsonville
1500 Water Lily Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Cotton Mill
6001 Spindle Circle, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1263 sqft
Welcome to Cotton Mill Modern living with historic charm – welcome to Cotton Mill Luxury Apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Simpsonville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
38 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$854
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,083
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$765
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
21 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$930
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$919
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,233
1301 sqft
Just minutes from I-385, I-85 and Brookfield Park. In-unit upgrades include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. On-site features include a fun playground, dog park, 24-hour gym and a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
33 Units Available
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$797
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1340 sqft
This recently renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Plenty of onsite amenities, including three swimming pools, gym, and volleyball and tennis courts. Just off I-385, close to numerous family restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$930
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
6 Units Available
Gleneagle
1011 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$826
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1016 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Greenville, South Carolina? Then welcome home to Gleneagle Apartments! Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Greenville County just minutes from Main Street.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
25 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$920
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
211 Hunslet Way
211 Hunslet Way, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available On: 07/01/2020 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 car attached garage home in Lansdowne at Remington in Simpsonville's beautiful Remington community. Beautiful hardwood flooring in foyer. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Simpsonville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1340 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,127
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Augusta Street Area
22 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Hollingsworth Park
12 Units Available
Azalea Hill Apartment Homes
1600 Azalea Hill Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1110 sqft
Our community, set in a unique and convenient neighborhood, offers a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
3 Units Available
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$860
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1144 sqft
Close to I-85 and Bob Jones University, these homes feature custom cabinetry, spacious floor plans, and modern appliances in kitchens. Residents have access to a barbecue area, a playground, and a pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Hollingsworth Park
21 Units Available
Velo Verdae
205 Verdae Boulevard, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1388 sqft
Welcome to Velo Verdae, a brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$897
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1321 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
City Guide for Simpsonville, SC

Wear your cat sweater or hold your cat bag proudly. Danelle German, the groomer who first made products out of leftover cat hair, hails from Simpsonville. Be proud of this environmentally conscious piece of Simpsonville history.

Simpsonville, South Carolina, is part of what is known as the "Golden Strip," which includes the towns of Mauldin and Fountain Inn, the trio of towns known for having low unemployment rates due to the diversity of industries in the area. Simpsonville is located between its two Golden Strip sisters, in a cozy area of about 8 square miles of green space around the central downtown area. If you like to whack a golf ball, daydream at the country club or just explore the outdoors, then Simpsonville is for you. The climate is generally mild, but stock up on those umbrellas, because the town gets slightly more rainfall than the U.S. average per year. You certainly won't need the space for a snow shovel, as the yearly average snowfall is zero inches, although remember, anything is possible when it comes to Mother Nature. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Simpsonville, SC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Simpsonville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

