Apartment List
/
SC
/
simpsonville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

93 Apartments for rent in Simpsonville, SC with garage

Simpsonville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
$
5 Units Available
Arbors at Fairview
1000 Arbor Keats Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$945
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1277 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Newly upgraded apartments feature a fresh new look! Arbors at Fairview is ideally located in the heart of Simpsonville, minutes from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
3 Units Available
Waterleaf at Neely Ferry
7001 Wiley Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Neely Ferry Now offering self-guided touring! For a limited time, offering ONE AND HALF MONTHS FREE on select homes! Our brand new community will offer modern one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime Simpsonville
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
11 Units Available
Jasmine Cove
1600 Jasmine Cove Cir, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,188
1260 sqft
Convenient location close to I-385 and I-85 with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, pool, garages and outdoor grill. Ability to pay your rent online.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
23 Units Available
Stillwater at Grandview Cove
3714 Grandview Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$905
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1227 sqft
Stillwater at Grandview Cove is located in the heart of Simpsonville, South Carolina and offers convenient access to Greenville and its many destinations.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne at Simpsonville
1500 Water Lily Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Simpsonville
113 Karland Drive, Simpsonville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1295 sqft
Redwood® Simpsonville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
26 Howards End Ct
26 Howards End Court, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2720 sqft
You'll love this beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home. Home comes bonus with a huge 2 car attached garage. Conveniently located in the Landing at Bryson Meadows subdivision in Simpsonville.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
34 Heritage Oak Way
34 Heritage Oak Way, Simpsonville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1572 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome Convenient to Booming Downtown Simpsonville! - This 3 Story townhouse is located at Oak Park Subdivision walking distance to Main St.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21 Hartwell Drive
21 Hartwell Drive, Simpsonville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1831 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Stonebridge Subdivision! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
600 Powdermill Drive
600 Powdermill Drive, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Like-New Home in the Cameron Creek subdivision. Many Great features! One level living at its finest. Cameron Creek is conveniently located 1 mile from Simpsonville's thriving Main St. and minutes to I- 385.
Results within 1 mile of Simpsonville

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
326 Bridge Crossing Drive
326 Bridge Crossing Drive, Greenville County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
3129 sqft
Gorgeous home in Bridgewater Subdivision! This 5 bed 3 full bath home is very spacious and inviting. Hardwood floors on the main level with carpeted bedrooms on 2nd level.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
330 Bridge Crossing
330 Bridge Crossing Drive, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2733 sqft
330 Bridge Crossing Available 07/10/20 Don't miss this Gorgeous Home in the heart of Simpsonville! - You'll love this gorgeous two-story home situated in a friendly community, located right outside the heart of Simpsonville, just 20 minutes from

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
121 Roseridge Drive
121 Roseridge Dr, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1575 sqft
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will
Results within 5 miles of Simpsonville
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
$
24 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1306 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,083
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$765
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$919
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,233
1301 sqft
Just minutes from I-385, I-85 and Brookfield Park. In-unit upgrades include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. On-site features include a fun playground, dog park, 24-hour gym and a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$797
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1340 sqft
This recently renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Plenty of onsite amenities, including three swimming pools, gym, and volleyball and tennis courts. Just off I-385, close to numerous family restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
38 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$854
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
25 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$920
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5 Paloro Place
5 Paloro Place, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2048 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home very convenient to Pelham and Woodruff Rd. Beautiful hardwood flooring. Living room has high ceiling with fan and fireplace. Home also has a formal dining room and a den. Lots cabinet space and a pantry in the kitchen.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21 Fairchild Way
21 Fairchild Way, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2100 sqft
End Unit! Woodruff Rd Amenities! Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome! - Enjoy this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome located in the Townes at Cardinal Creek subdivision.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
354 Moonstone Dr
354 Moonstone Drive, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
GOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT!! - Property Id: 294132 Townhome 2/2.5 located just off 385 in the popular community of Hadley Park w approx 1450 sq ft, corner lot and nearby to shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
179 Shady Grove Drive
179 Shady Grove Drive, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1545 sqft
Adorable & well-maintained townhome in Simpsonville! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with neutral decor & conveniently located to the highway! The spacious living room offers an open floor plan with hardwoods & a gas log fireplace.
City Guide for Simpsonville, SC

Wear your cat sweater or hold your cat bag proudly. Danelle German, the groomer who first made products out of leftover cat hair, hails from Simpsonville. Be proud of this environmentally conscious piece of Simpsonville history.

Simpsonville, South Carolina, is part of what is known as the "Golden Strip," which includes the towns of Mauldin and Fountain Inn, the trio of towns known for having low unemployment rates due to the diversity of industries in the area. Simpsonville is located between its two Golden Strip sisters, in a cozy area of about 8 square miles of green space around the central downtown area. If you like to whack a golf ball, daydream at the country club or just explore the outdoors, then Simpsonville is for you. The climate is generally mild, but stock up on those umbrellas, because the town gets slightly more rainfall than the U.S. average per year. You certainly won't need the space for a snow shovel, as the yearly average snowfall is zero inches, although remember, anything is possible when it comes to Mother Nature. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Simpsonville, SC

Simpsonville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Simpsonville 1 BedroomsSimpsonville 2 BedroomsSimpsonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSimpsonville 3 BedroomsSimpsonville Accessible ApartmentsSimpsonville Apartments with Balcony
Simpsonville Apartments with GarageSimpsonville Apartments with GymSimpsonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSimpsonville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSimpsonville Apartments with Parking
Simpsonville Apartments with PoolSimpsonville Apartments with Washer-DryerSimpsonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsSimpsonville Furnished ApartmentsSimpsonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SC
Powdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NC
Travelers Rest, SCDunean, SCFive Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College