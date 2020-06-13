/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
151 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Simpsonville, SC
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
$
5 Units Available
Arbors at Fairview
1000 Arbor Keats Dr, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1277 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Newly upgraded apartments feature a fresh new look! Arbors at Fairview is ideally located in the heart of Simpsonville, minutes from shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
24 Units Available
Stillwater at Grandview Cove
3714 Grandview Dr, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1227 sqft
Stillwater at Grandview Cove is located in the heart of Simpsonville, South Carolina and offers convenient access to Greenville and its many destinations.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
11 Units Available
Jasmine Cove
1600 Jasmine Cove Cir, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,188
1260 sqft
Convenient location close to I-385 and I-85 with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, pool, garages and outdoor grill. Ability to pay your rent online.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Cotton Mill
6001 Spindle Circle, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1263 sqft
Welcome to Cotton Mill Modern living with historic charm – welcome to Cotton Mill Luxury Apartments.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21 Hartwell Drive
21 Hartwell Drive, Simpsonville, SC
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Stonebridge Subdivision! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26 Howards End Ct
26 Howards End Court, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2720 sqft
You'll love this beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home. Home comes bonus with a huge 2 car attached garage. Conveniently located in the Landing at Bryson Meadows subdivision in Simpsonville.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
600 Powdermill Drive
600 Powdermill Drive, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Like-New Home in the Cameron Creek subdivision. Many Great features! One level living at its finest. Cameron Creek is conveniently located 1 mile from Simpsonville's thriving Main St. and minutes to I- 385.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
42 Tamwood Circle
42 Tamwood Circle, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 42 Tamwood Circle in Simpsonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
17 Brookhaven Way
17 Brookhaven Way, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
****SHOWINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE STARTING JUNE 1ST**** **AVAILABLE JUNE 8TH** Beautiful 3BR, 2BA home with bonus room. Bonus Room has a closet, therefore it could be used as a 4th BR. Open and spacious split floor plan.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Roseridge Drive
112 Roseridge Dr, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
112 Roseridge Drive Available 06/20/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Beautiful and practically brand new 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
330 Bridge Crossing
330 Bridge Crossing Drive, Greenville County, SC
330 Bridge Crossing Available 07/10/20 Don't miss this Gorgeous Home in the heart of Simpsonville! - You'll love this gorgeous two-story home situated in a friendly community, located right outside the heart of Simpsonville, just 20 minutes from
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
31 Raven Rock Court
31 Raven Rock Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1816 sqft
Fantastic cul-de-sac location! Just renovated! You will love everything about this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that features a cook-friendly kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
326 Bridge Crossing Drive
326 Bridge Crossing Drive, Greenville County, SC
Gorgeous home in Bridgewater Subdivision! This 5 bed 3 full bath home is very spacious and inviting. Hardwood floors on the main level with carpeted bedrooms on 2nd level.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
405 Netherland Lane
405 Netherland Lane, Greenville County, SC
Gorgeous all brick home in Holland Place. 3BR plus bonus or 4 BR, 2 1/2 BA in culdesac.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1002 Highway 14
1002 South Highway 14, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Traditional brick ranch with 3 BR, 2 BA. Large living room with wood floors and french doors. Kitchen joins keeping room with wood floors and cozy masonry, wood-burning fireplace. New carpet, paint and HVAC.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
121 Roseridge Drive
121 Roseridge Dr, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1575 sqft
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
305 Engelmann Lane
305 Engelmann Lane, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Ivy Glen - Craftsman style home. New black appliances, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in kitchen. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master has large walk in shower, double vanity sinks, and walk in closet.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,233
1301 sqft
Just minutes from I-385, I-85 and Brookfield Park. In-unit upgrades include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. On-site features include a fun playground, dog park, 24-hour gym and a car wash area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1340 sqft
This recently renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Plenty of onsite amenities, including three swimming pools, gym, and volleyball and tennis courts. Just off I-385, close to numerous family restaurants and shops.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
41 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
25 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1362 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
