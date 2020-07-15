/
/
/
Spartanburg Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:12 AM
4 Apartments For Rent Near Spartanburg Community College
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
38 Units Available
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$965
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1283 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-26 and Spartanburg Methodist College. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community includes a gym, pool, volleyball court and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1130 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Willows at North End. With I-585, I-85, and I-26 just minutes away, you can quickly and easily get anywhere you need to be.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
728 Fulton Avenue
728 Fulton Avenue, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1316 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1316 square feet of space, with a fully applianced kitchen, ceiling fans, and minutes away from I-585. Pet friendly. Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
116 Allen Avenue
116 Allen Avenue, Spartanburg County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1350 sqft
Cleveland Park large 2 bed / 1 bath remodeled home! - Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Anderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCClover, SCChester, SC