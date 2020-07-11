/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM
68 Apartments for rent in Simpsonville, SC with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Hawthorne at Simpsonville
1500 Water Lily Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
3 Units Available
Waterleaf at Neely Ferry
7001 Wiley Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Neely Ferry Now offering self-guided touring! Our brand new community offers modern one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime Simpsonville location.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Cotton Mill
6001 Spindle Circle, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cotton Mill Modern living with historic charm – welcome to Cotton Mill Luxury Apartments.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
100 Garden District Drive
100 Garden District Drive, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$879
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden District Apartments - Property Id: 165122 Life in the Garden District is about making the most of your days. It's about joy and exuberance. It's about living in Full Color in Simpsonville's premier apartment community.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill
700 Daisy Hill Lane, Simpsonville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1776 sqft
Gorgeous 2 MBR, 2.5 BA Townhouse with One Car Garage, The Village at Adams Mill - Gorgeous, well appointed townhouse has an open floor plan and crisp white moldings set against a neutral color scheme throughout.
1 of 37
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26 Howards End Ct
26 Howards End Court, Simpsonville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2720 sqft
You'll love this beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home. Home comes bonus with a huge 2 car attached garage. Conveniently located in the Landing at Bryson Meadows subdivision in Simpsonville.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
274 Oak Branch Drive
274 Oak Branch Drive, Simpsonville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2600 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 home in the Heritage Creek subdivision of Simpsonville right beside Heritage Park! This home features a 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Simpsonville
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
301 Blue Sage Pl
301 Blue Sage Place, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2000 sqft
Wonderfully located 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Simpsonville home! Spacious and light filled open floor plan. Gas log fireplace in family room. Full appliance package (refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher)! Exceptional sun room.
Results within 5 miles of Simpsonville
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
36 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$870
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1344 sqft
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
10 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$960
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
213 Raven Falls Ln
213 Raven Falls Lane, Five Forks, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3200 sqft
Gorgeous Executive House - Property Id: 301062 This is a meticulously maintained and aesthetically upgraded no smoking/no pet executive house that offers everything you are looking for - From sought after location (Five Forks Area); to convenience
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
38 Kelsey Glen
38 Kelsey Glen Lane, Greenville County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
3100 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 5 Bdrm Home in Five Forks - Property Id: 5871 5 BR 2 1/2 Bath 2story home 3080SF built in 2010. Easy access to Airport. This beautiful home is located in an area where there is easy access to I85 and I26.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
457 Woodbark Ct
457 Woodbark Court, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1590 sqft
3 bd/2.5 bath Conveniently Located Townhouse - Property Id: 300967 2013 built townhouse. Conveniently located right off of i-385, Woodruff road, Butler road. Close to Greenville Downtown as well as Millennium Parkway.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
401 Canewood Place
401 Canewood Place, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1932 sqft
401 Canewood Place Available 08/07/20 Mauldin, 3BD/2.5BA, 1932SF - Carleton Place - Beautiful townhome convenient to I385 and Woodruff Road. Bedroom with full bath and WIC on first floor. Hardwoods and carpet.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
34 Crossbrook Way
34 Crossbrook Way, Five Forks, SC
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
4500 sqft
34 Crossbrook Way Available 07/11/20 6BR with basement in Ravenwood S/D - Over 4500sqft.. just minutes to Woodruff Rd shopping and 15 minutes to Downtown Greenville! This home is well maintained and offers a great floor plan.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
24 Fairchild Way
24 Fairchild Way, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2100 sqft
24 Fairchild Way Available 08/01/20 Great Location Off of Woodruff Rd! Spacious Townhome - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date:
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
27 Terrain Dr
27 Terrain Drive, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2300 sqft
PMIUPSTATESC.COM For Showings Beautiful Home, tons of space inside and out perfectly located across from Robert E Cashion Elementary School. 3 bedroom/2 bath, office/nursery, an all-seasons sunroom & patio overlooking a huge grass pasture.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
509 Gunnison Drive
509 Gunnison Drive, Greenville County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
This is a well maintained home with tons of square footage, hardwood floors and located in a great neighborhood. The house features a large kitchen with gourmet-style island, walk-in pantry and granite countertops.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
109 Landing Lane
109 Landing Lane, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
****4 to 6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE**** RARE FULLY FURNISHED UPDATED 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a great Five Forks cul-de-sac location! This home includes ALL UTILITIES, WEEKLY TRASH SERVICE, INTERNET SERVICE! HOUSE CLEANING PROVIDED ONCE A MONTH.
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7 Tattershall Rd
7 Tattershall Road, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
Brand New construction in Castlebrook neighborhood. 3BR/2.5BA two car garage with open floor plan downstairs. Brand new appliances in the kitchen with plenty of cabinetry space and recess lighting. The living room is carpeted and very spacious.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
100 W. Field Sparrow Ct.
100 W Fieldsparrow Ct, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2141 sqft
**Showings available to begin 8/1** Spectacular 4BR, 2 BA single level home that's recently been renovated & is move-in ready! Flowing, open floorplan. Gas log FP. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & extended snack bar.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
100 W Fieldsparrow Court
100 West Fieldsparrow Court, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
Spectacular 4BR, 2 BA single level home that's recently been renovated & is move-in ready! Flowing, open floorplan. Gas log FP. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & extended snack bar.
Similar Pages
Simpsonville 1 BedroomsSimpsonville 2 BedroomsSimpsonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSimpsonville 3 BedroomsSimpsonville Accessible ApartmentsSimpsonville Apartments with Balcony
Simpsonville Apartments with GarageSimpsonville Apartments with GymSimpsonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSimpsonville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSimpsonville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SC
Powdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NC