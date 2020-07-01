Tri-level 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features all electric and wood burning stove in Den. Large lot with fenced backyard and play set. Additional storage in laundry/utility room. New flooring in living room. Great location with close to shopping and 385. 15-18 mins to downtown Greenville.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 209 Corkwood Drive have any available units?
209 Corkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simpsonville, SC.
What amenities does 209 Corkwood Drive have?
Some of 209 Corkwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Corkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 Corkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.