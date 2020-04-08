448 Willowspring Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom Condo w/ Large Deck! - Located near Downtown Rock Hill is this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo. It has a living room, dining area and a kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. The flooring throughout the home is LVT with carpet in the bedrooms and vinyl in the bathroom. This property also features a large back deck, central heating and a/c, with washer/dryer hookups.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet. * $300 pet fee and $15 per month pet fee per pet required* Maximum 2 pets.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, right on Southern Street, right on Piano Place, right on Dave Lyle Blvd, right on Willowbrook Avenue, right on Willowspring Lane.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



