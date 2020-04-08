All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 448 Willowspring Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
448 Willowspring Lane
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:48 AM

448 Willowspring Lane

448 Willowspring Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

448 Willowspring Ln, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Condo w/ Large Deck! - Located near Downtown Rock Hill is this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo. It has a living room, dining area and a kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. The flooring throughout the home is LVT with carpet in the bedrooms and vinyl in the bathroom. This property also features a large back deck, central heating and a/c, with washer/dryer hookups.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet. * $300 pet fee and $15 per month pet fee per pet required* Maximum 2 pets.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, right on Southern Street, right on Piano Place, right on Dave Lyle Blvd, right on Willowbrook Avenue, right on Willowspring Lane.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE3325414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Willowspring Lane have any available units?
448 Willowspring Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 Willowspring Lane have?
Some of 448 Willowspring Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 Willowspring Lane currently offering any rent specials?
448 Willowspring Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Willowspring Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 448 Willowspring Lane is pet friendly.
Does 448 Willowspring Lane offer parking?
No, 448 Willowspring Lane does not offer parking.
Does 448 Willowspring Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 Willowspring Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Willowspring Lane have a pool?
No, 448 Willowspring Lane does not have a pool.
Does 448 Willowspring Lane have accessible units?
No, 448 Willowspring Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Willowspring Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 Willowspring Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College