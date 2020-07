Amenities

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Nice Brick Ranch Home Located in Rock Hill, SC off in an established Neighborhood off of India Hook Road, 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Large Living Room (fireplace is non operational), Den, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with an electric Range, 1 Car Carport, Nice size Front and Back Yard. Storage Building. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.



(RLNE5362569)