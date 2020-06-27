Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Updated End Unit Townhouse, 2 br, 1.5 baths - This updated 2-bedroom, 1.5 bath end unit townhouse is located at 1369 Flintwood Dr, Rock Hill, SC. This home features an open first level floor plan. The living room includes the half bath and leads to the kitchen which includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and a laundry room with washer and dryer. The kitchen has an eat in kitchen area and leads to a back patio with a storage closet. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout the unit. The upstairs has two bedrooms and a full bath includes a tub/shower combination and separate storage. Unit has central heat / AC. All electric utilities with the City of Rock Hill.



Landscaping and garbage collection are included with the rent. The unit is located under a mile from I-77 at Celanese. Until is available for immediate move in. Rent is $925 per month and a $1,200 security deposit. Renters insurance is required.



For more information or to apply visit www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com



(RLNE5003181)