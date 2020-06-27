All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

1369 Flintwood Dr

1369 Flintwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1369 Flintwood Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Updated End Unit Townhouse, 2 br, 1.5 baths - This updated 2-bedroom, 1.5 bath end unit townhouse is located at 1369 Flintwood Dr, Rock Hill, SC. This home features an open first level floor plan. The living room includes the half bath and leads to the kitchen which includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and a laundry room with washer and dryer. The kitchen has an eat in kitchen area and leads to a back patio with a storage closet. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout the unit. The upstairs has two bedrooms and a full bath includes a tub/shower combination and separate storage. Unit has central heat / AC. All electric utilities with the City of Rock Hill.

Landscaping and garbage collection are included with the rent. The unit is located under a mile from I-77 at Celanese. Until is available for immediate move in. Rent is $925 per month and a $1,200 security deposit. Renters insurance is required.

For more information or to apply visit www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com

(RLNE5003181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

