red hill
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM
127 Apartments for rent in Red Hill, SC📍
360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H
360 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath for $800 a month! - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath condo on 2nd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 360-H. Rent is $800 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.
1025 Carolina Road M-1
1025 Carolina Rd, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
- Comfortable townhouse in Carolina Pines 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for rent (Unit M-1) $1,050.00. Water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent.
1025 Carolina Road W-1
1025 Carolina Road, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome for rent! $1,050.00 a month! - Townhouse in Carolina Pines for rent (W-1). 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. $1050/month. Water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent.
220 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit F
220 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 2nd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 220-f. Rent is $900 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.
460 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit A
460 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 1st Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 460-A. Rent is $900 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.
300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I
300 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo for Rent! - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath condo on 3rd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 300-I. Rent is $800 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool. Washer and Dryer in Unit.
1432 Hwy 544 Unit C7
1432 Highway 544, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1432 Hwy 544 Unit C7 Available 06/15/20 2 bd/1.5 ba townhome in the Sinclair community - great location! - Great little townhome off of 544 near CCU and Conway Medical Center. Spacious kitchen with washer/dryer hook ups.
1721 Juniper Dr
1721 Juniper Drive, Red Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2600 sqft
Call Teal at 843-344-6879. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using https://www.avail.co Avail landlord software.
208 Lander Drive
208 Lander Drive, Red Hill, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3500 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath with an office and a bonus room (could easily be used as 6 bedrooms) located right on the golf course! Stainless Steele Stove, Fridge, & Microwave! Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer (as is).
131 University Dr
131 University Boulevard, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
New Triplex Home in University Drive, Conway. SC - Property Id: 247900 $1050 Includes Utilities. One Person with 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom. $1200 Includes Utilities. Two Person with 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom. $1300 Includes Utilities.
200 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I
200 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 3rd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 200-I. Rent is $900 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool. Washer and Dryer hook up.
Results within 1 mile of Red Hill
Verified
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$499
1577 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.
1039 Tee Shot Drive Wild Wing @ Fairways
1039 Tee Shot Dr, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome at Wild Wing - Small Pet Okay Section 8 Not Accepted 12 Month Lease Only (RLNE3164547)
336 Kiskadee Loop Unit I
336 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- AVAILABLE NOW! CLOSE TO CCU, CONWAY HOSPITAL AND MORE! (RLNE4575882)
1526 Osage Drive
1526 Osage Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2100 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5491344)
1122 Fairway Lane
1122 Fairway Lane, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5819806)
324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B
324 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Newly available townhouse located in the desirable neighborhood of Kiskadee Parke. Fully furnished unit overlooking the lake with first floor bedroom and bathroom.
300 Kiskadee Loop
300 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
What a deal for two roommates! This second-floor condo in Kiskadee Parke off of Wild Wing Blvd is unfurnished and waiting for your decorative touch. Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use.
1125 Fairway Lane - 1
1125 Fairway Lane, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1125 Fairway Lane - 1 in Conway. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Red Hill
Verified
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Verified
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1276 sqft
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Verified
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Verified
Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation
4911 Signature Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you come home to Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation, you'll experience peace of mind that comes with surrounding yourself with lush landscaping in a quiet setting with fountains & lakes! Choose between elegant two and three bedroom apartment homes
Verified
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$965
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Red Hill rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,120.
Some of the colleges located in the Red Hill area include Horry-Georgetown Technical College, and Coastal Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Red Hill from include Myrtle Beach, Little River, Conway, North Myrtle Beach, and Georgetown.