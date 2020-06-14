Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Moncks Corner, SC with garage

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 Lazy River Lane
220 Lazy River Lane, Moncks Corner, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1614 sqft
220 Lazy River Lane Available 07/01/20 Moss Grove Plantation - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in the Moss Grove Plantation neighborhood of Moncks Corner! Upgrades include wood laminate flooring throughout the first floor, granite

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
517 Lateleaf Drive
517 Lateleaf Dr, Moncks Corner, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1960 sqft
Very nice and well-kept home is Cypress Grove. This home is 3 stories and has 3 bedrooms and a loft on the 2nd floor. The 3rd floor also has loft that can be utilized as a 4th bedroom. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
364 Lakewind Drive
364 Lakewind Drive, Moncks Corner, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,620
2164 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in Moss Grove Plantation of Moncks Corner! This large, one-story home backs up to wood with a partial lake view.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
434 Rockville Road
434 Rockville Road, Moncks Corner, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1711 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 434 Rockville Road in Moncks Corner. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1315 sqft
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spring Grove Plantation
1 Unit Available
217 Everwood Ct
217 Everwood Court, Berkeley County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1859 sqft
Newly Renovated Home Monks Corner - One level partially renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in conveniently located Spring Grove Plantation. This home features a wonderful open floor plan with fresh paint and brand new carpet throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
215 Billinger Street
215 Billinger Street, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2510 sqft
Brand New David Weekley home, in a fantastic new area, Hardwood flooring, all stainless appliances, 2 car detached garage in the rear.Quartz and granite in all bathrooms and kitchen, renie hot water Available Now!!!!!!!! POOL and Clubhouse

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
107 Lindenwood Court
107 Lindenwood Court, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1888 sqft
Crowfield Plantation 3Br 2.5Ba in subsection Stonehurst. Hdwds & ceramic throughout the entire downstairs.Kitchen has granite countertops. Downstairs includes separate laundry room and a 1/2 bath.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1300 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1229 sqft
Stylish apartment with spacious layouts, private patio/balcony, extra storage and washer/dryer hookup. 24-hour gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool and movie theater room for all tenants to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
39 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
Legends at Azalea
3500 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, service and access to resident clubhouse, and resort-style amenities. Pet-friendly complex located close to great shopping, dining, and entertainment options in town.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
30 Units Available
Arrogate Village
195 North Creek Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1371 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
37 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,002
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Ladson
163 Units Available
The Mason
3221 Heaton Drive, Ladson, SC
Studio
$999
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$992
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1080 sqft
Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Ladson
68 Units Available
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1389 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8545 S Waccamaw Ct
8545 South Waccamaw Court, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1030 sqft
Three bedroom ranch house located just off Otranto Road, close to the interstate, Air Force Base, Boeing, and the Naval Station. Oversized driveway for extra vehicles or boats.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7825 Expedition Dr
7825 Expedition Drive, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1634 sqft
This inviting ranch home is nestled on a quiet street in Colony North. This is a fantastic location that's convenient to everything! The two-car garage gives you plenty of space for parking and storage.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
102 Rundle Lane
102 Rundle Lane, Summerville, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2612 sqft
For Rent! This beautiful home is found in the desirable Weatherstone community, conventionality located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and the interstate. You'll be welcomed home by the full front porch and attached two car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ladson
1 Unit Available
404 Oxford Road
404 Oxford Road, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
- College Park Subdivision 4Br 2.5Ba 1750sf 2 story with large yard and detached 2 car garage. Convenient To Schools, Shopping etc. (RLNE4578497)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Moncks Corner, SC

Moncks Corner apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

