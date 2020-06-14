Apartment List
61 Apartments for rent in Ladson, SC with garage

Ladson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1300 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
Abberly Crossing
9698 Patriot Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,037
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cross over to incomparable living in the heart of Charleston’s newest residential, business, and retail district! Located adjacent to the Palmetto Commerce Park, Abberly Crossing is the ideal home base for anyone who wants to spend more time doing
1 of 4

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Ladson
163 Units Available
The Mason
3221 Heaton Drive, Ladson, SC
Studio
$999
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$992
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1080 sqft
Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout.
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
286 Units Available
The Wilder
9691 Patriot Boulevard, Ladson, SC
Studio
$1,010
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1204 sqft
Journey into The Wilder, where you’ll find yourself never wanting to leave.
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Ladson
68 Units Available
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1389 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ladson
1 Unit Available
404 Oxford Road
404 Oxford Road, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
- College Park Subdivision 4Br 2.5Ba 1750sf 2 story with large yard and detached 2 car garage. Convenient To Schools, Shopping etc. (RLNE4578497)

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ladson
1 Unit Available
1903 Shelter Dr
1903 Shelter Dr, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2350 sqft
Home opens to a formal living room and features 3 bedrooms, two and half baths, dining room, family room and loft.
Results within 1 mile of Ladson

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3375 Fletton Way
3375 Fletton Way, Charleston County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1757 sqft
You'll be proud to call this one HOME! Immaculately cleaned, maintained, and landscaped, ready for you to move right in. Spacious open kitchen and dining area open onto screened back porch, and very private back yard with a woods view.
Results within 5 miles of Ladson
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Latitude at Wescott
9580 Old Glory Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1438 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS!$300 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, one bathroom floor plan. $400 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, two bathroom floor plan. $150 admin fee will be credited back to your account after move in.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1315 sqft
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Piety Corner
273 Units Available
South City Summerville
50 Cheryl Lane, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1338 sqft
Live carefree every day. At South City, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1229 sqft
Stylish apartment with spacious layouts, private patio/balcony, extra storage and washer/dryer hookup. 24-hour gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool and movie theater room for all tenants to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1198 sqft
Spacious units near Downtown Charleston with granite counters and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. In-room laundry and hardwood floors. Community has swimming pool and private dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
39 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
The Grove At Oakbrook
325 Midland Pkwy, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1292 sqft
Located in Dorchester County II School District, close to major employers Bosch and Boeing. Community offers residents poolside sundeck, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments include plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
Legends at Azalea
3500 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, service and access to resident clubhouse, and resort-style amenities. Pet-friendly complex located close to great shopping, dining, and entertainment options in town.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
30 Units Available
Arrogate Village
195 North Creek Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1371 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
16 Units Available
4830 Wescott
4830 Wescott Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1250 sqft
Love where you live! Our open plans feature fashion forward interior finishes--quartz countertops, designer cabinets and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
37 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,002
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8545 S Waccamaw Ct
8545 South Waccamaw Court, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1030 sqft
Three bedroom ranch house located just off Otranto Road, close to the interstate, Air Force Base, Boeing, and the Naval Station. Oversized driveway for extra vehicles or boats.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ladson, SC

Ladson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

