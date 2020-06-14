Apartment List
/
SC
/
summerville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

63 Apartments for rent in Summerville, SC with garage

Summerville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Latitude at Wescott
9580 Old Glory Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1438 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS!$300 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, one bathroom floor plan. $400 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, two bathroom floor plan. $150 admin fee will be credited back to your account after move in.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Piety Corner
273 Units Available
South City Summerville
50 Cheryl Lane, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1338 sqft
Live carefree every day. At South City, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
The Grove At Oakbrook
325 Midland Pkwy, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1292 sqft
Located in Dorchester County II School District, close to major employers Bosch and Boeing. Community offers residents poolside sundeck, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments include plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
Legends at Azalea
3500 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, service and access to resident clubhouse, and resort-style amenities. Pet-friendly complex located close to great shopping, dining, and entertainment options in town.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
30 Units Available
Arrogate Village
195 North Creek Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1371 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
37 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,002
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Arbor Village
10825 Dorchester Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$980
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1371 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, just 30 minutes from Downtown Charleston. The community has a fitness center with swimming pool, grill area and dog park. Charleston Airport is 14 miles away.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
102 Rundle Lane
102 Rundle Lane, Summerville, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2612 sqft
For Rent! This beautiful home is found in the desirable Weatherstone community, conventionality located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and the interstate. You'll be welcomed home by the full front porch and attached two car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 Barberry Street
207 Barberry Street, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
White Gables - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
406 Arbor Oaks Drive
406 Arbor Oaks Drive, Summerville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2157 sqft
Arbor Oaks in Summerville offers this 4 bed 2.5 bath 2157 sq ft. home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
199 Avonshire Drive
199 Avonshire Drive, Summerville, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2280 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom Charleston style home available immediately in Weatherstone. First floor bedroom with full bath, separate dining room, ample counter space, screened back porch and detached garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
17 Regency Oaks Drive
17 Regency Oaks Drive, Summerville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2116 sqft
Well maintained home with new carpet and laminate through out. Large kitchen with granite countertops and island with stainless steal appliances. Large family room has a wood burning fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Summerville
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
Abberly Crossing
9698 Patriot Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,037
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cross over to incomparable living in the heart of Charleston’s newest residential, business, and retail district! Located adjacent to the Palmetto Commerce Park, Abberly Crossing is the ideal home base for anyone who wants to spend more time doing
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
16 Units Available
4830 Wescott
4830 Wescott Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1250 sqft
Love where you live! Our open plans feature fashion forward interior finishes--quartz countertops, designer cabinets and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Ladson
163 Units Available
The Mason
3221 Heaton Drive, Ladson, SC
Studio
$999
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$992
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1080 sqft
Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
286 Units Available
The Wilder
9691 Patriot Boulevard, Ladson, SC
Studio
$1,010
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1204 sqft
Journey into The Wilder, where you’ll find yourself never wanting to leave.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
105 Spring St
105 Spring Street, Dorchester County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2141 sqft
This inviting home is nestled on a huge lot in the established Quail Arbor neighborhood. You'll be welcomed home by the well-manicured lawn, beautiful trees, and attractive curb appeal.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
109 Salinas Court
109 Salinas Court, Dorchester County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1770 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
101 Chemistry Circle
101 Chemistry Circle, Dorchester County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Spacious corner lot in Eagle Run. 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths. This home is light and bright with a huge kitchen and master suite.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
362 Mallard Road
362 Mallard Road, Dorchester County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
House with large lot.Horse pasture/barn not rented with house but available for additional rent.$500 referral fee to leasing agent upon signed lease.$275 pet fee and landlord's approval of pet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
100 W Butternut Road
100 West Butternut Road, Dorchester County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2107 sqft
FOR LEASE/PURCHASE ONLY...NOT JUST FOR RENT.Unique opportunity...property can be used for a residence, office, or other business. Property has .85 Acres, with a 6-8 foot privacy fence in the rear yard.
Results within 5 miles of Summerville
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1315 sqft
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
City Guide for Summerville, SC

Strange as it may sound, you can take it from good authority the Tuberculosis Congress -- that the combination of pine trees and dry, sandy ridges in Summerville is therapeutic. This finding paved the way for a golden era in the history of this town. No wonder that the town has long regarded pine trees as sacred and there will be hell to pay for desecrating them!

Aptly dubbed the "Flower Town in the Pines", Summerville is home to the Annual Flowertown Festival, the largest celebration of arts and crafts in the state. This 15.4 square mile town is home to 44,000 people. It wasn't always the thriving community that it is now it was once the quiet land of refuge for people trying to get away from the insects and swamp fevers that plagued Charleston. Currently, with its mild climate and vibrant community, this town is the epitome of small-town values, which is the very substance of its charm. Think you’d feel right at home here? Let’s get you your own comfy abode first. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Summerville, SC

Summerville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Summerville 1 BedroomsSummerville 2 BedroomsSummerville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSummerville 3 BedroomsSummerville Accessible Apartments
Summerville Apartments with BalconySummerville Apartments with GarageSummerville Apartments with GymSummerville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSummerville Apartments with Move-in Specials
Summerville Apartments with ParkingSummerville Apartments with PoolSummerville Apartments with Washer-DryerSummerville Dog Friendly ApartmentsSummerville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCLadson, SC
Goose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College