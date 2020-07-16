Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Beaufort, SC with garages

Beaufort apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
20 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,193
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
134 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
737 sqft
Recieve Free Rent Until September 1st!* Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
11 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Point
127 Spanish Point Drive
127 Spanish Point Drive, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2569 sqft
Beautifully updated Spanish Point ranch rental, situated on half + acre of landscaped yard. The living room has a gas fireplace surrounded by brick and opens to formal dining room.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Pigeon Point
919 Lafayette Street A Street
919 Lafayette Street, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable, completely renovated, one bedroom, one bath garage apartment. Conveniently located in Pigeon Point. 500 sq ft garage apt. with separate bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. Hardwood floors and new appliances. $800.00 per month and $1200.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Cottage Farm
2510 Glendale Lane
2510 Glendale Lane, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2044 sqft
Available August 3,2020. 1 Story 3 bed / 3 full bath open floor plan. Bonus room above garage with full bath can be a 4th bedroom . Nice built-ins in great room. Kitchen has natural gas stove top within center island.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Battery Shores
1015 Wolverine Drive
1015 Wolverine Drive, Beaufort, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2243 sqft
1015 Wolverine Dr. Beaufort: Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bath single story home for rent. 2243 sq ft, on a 1/3 acre lot with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors/tile throughout common areas. Vaulted 14' ceilings in living room with gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Beaufort

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Brasstown Way
17 Brasstown Way, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2088 sqft
Beautiful home FOR RENT available 1 August, 2020. Conveniently located about 10 minutes from MCAS Beaufort & Parris Island & very close to the Broad River Bridge, schools & shopping.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2889 sqft
Enjoy Lowcountry living at it finest in this large 4 bedroom, 3 bath, home located in the desirable Oyster Bluff! Built in 2018 and measuring 2889 sqft this home features a large rocking chair front porch, an open floor plan w/ spacious family room,

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Royal
1231 Ladys Island Drive
1231 Ladys Island Drive, Port Royal, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Water Views!!! Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath, updated condo with water views from the living room and both bedrooms! Freshly painted and conveniently located in Port Royal along the banks of the Broad River this unit features a spacious living room and a
Results within 5 miles of Beaufort

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Over Dam
10 Over Dam, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
350 sqft
Beautiful studio apt. in the award-winning waterfront community of Habersham!!! Voted best community by Southern Living Magazine.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
45 Telfair Drive
45 Telfair Drive, Beaufort County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2016 sqft
$1700.00 per month! Nice large home ready for occupancy August 1st 2020. 5 bedrooms 3 and a half baths. 2 car garage and a privacy fenced back yard. Storage shed with electricity. Laundry areas on both floors.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
57 Battery Creek Club Drive - 1
57 Battery Creek Club Dr, Port Royal, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
Beautiful 2600 sq. ft. three level townhouse in gated waterfront community! Minutes away from MCRD Parris Island, approx. 20 minutes from MCAS Beaufort, and less than 10 minutes from Naval Hospital, Beaufort. Built in 2012, 4 bedrooms, 3.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Beaufort, SC

Beaufort apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

