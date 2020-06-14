136 Apartments for rent in Goose Creek, SC with garage
1 of 41
1 of 7
1 of 25
1 of 22
1 of 30
1 of 27
1 of 56
1 of 5
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 38
1 of 50
1 of 17
1 of 54
1 of 30
1 of 36
1 of 41
1 of 20
1 of 35
1 of 4
Though the little stream that gave this city its name is no longer, don't fear that you'll be lacking in natural features: in Goose Creek, you'll be up to your ears in mountains, parks, and beaches.
Goose Creek is just 15 minutes outside North Charleston, and is a picturesque city complete with a white steeple church. The young and old flock to Goose Creek for the proximity to South Carolina’s gorgeous beaches and miles of hiking and biking trails. There are over 10 parks to host your next shindig, complete with grills, playgrounds, and volleyball courts. If you can’t make it to the beach, then take a short drive to one of two lakes within the city limits. War re-enactments occur frequently here. If you decide this could be your hobby, start practicing your cry of "The British are coming!" Just be kind to your neighbors and try to not do this at 3 am. Goose Creek is a city made for the person who loves the outdoors, but there truly is something for everyone. See more
Goose Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.