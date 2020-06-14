Apartment List
136 Apartments for rent in Goose Creek, SC with garage

Goose Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...
1 of 41

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1315 sqft
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
215 Billinger Street
215 Billinger Street, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2510 sqft
Brand New David Weekley home, in a fantastic new area, Hardwood flooring, all stainless appliances, 2 car detached garage in the rear.Quartz and granite in all bathrooms and kitchen, renie hot water Available Now!!!!!!!! POOL and Clubhouse

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
107 Lindenwood Court
107 Lindenwood Court, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1888 sqft
Crowfield Plantation 3Br 2.5Ba in subsection Stonehurst. Hdwds & ceramic throughout the entire downstairs.Kitchen has granite countertops. Downstairs includes separate laundry room and a 1/2 bath.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
205 Ellen Street
205 Ellen Drive, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1194 sqft
This updated home is fully furnished and available on a month-to-month basis. Great location, close to great hiking trails, schools, shopping and fantastic restaurants! Some or all of the furniture can be moved out as needed.
Results within 1 mile of Goose Creek
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1300 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
1 of 56

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
139 Units Available
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,049
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1059 sqft
This brand-new community features a yoga studio, media room, swimming pool, and gym. Units are equipped with hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Community is convenient to shopping along North Rhett Avenue.
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Ladson
68 Units Available
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1389 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
2 Units Available
Channel Park
1002 Channel Marker Way, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a walkable village area. Luxury apartments featuring granite countertops, gourmet kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a cardio and fitness center, yoga room, pool, media room and internet cafe.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ladson
1 Unit Available
404 Oxford Road
404 Oxford Road, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
- College Park Subdivision 4Br 2.5Ba 1750sf 2 story with large yard and detached 2 car garage. Convenient To Schools, Shopping etc. (RLNE4578497)

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Otranto
1 Unit Available
25 N Basilica Avenue
25 North Basilica Avenue, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1952 sqft
Beautiful home in desirable Otranto. Open floor plan with multiple living spaces. The eat in kitchen and family room both walk out onto the screen porch, which is perfect for relaxing or entertaining and overlooks the private back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sangaree
1 Unit Available
209 Longstreet Street
209 Longstreet Street, Sangaree, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Sangaree Minutes to I-263Br 2Ba 1 car garage home on corner lot with large fenced backyard. This home has been freshly painted, popcorn ceilings removed and ceilings have fresh paint. All new carpet and tile in kitchen, dining and utility room.
Results within 5 miles of Goose Creek
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Daniel Island
31 Units Available
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,267
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1091 sqft
Belle Hall Shopping Center, Interstate 526 and the beach are just moments from this property. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and available storage units. Apartments include quartz countertops and glass cooktops.
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
1 of 38

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Daniel Island
24 Units Available
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and walk-in closets are just some of the features of these modern homes. Common amenities include bike racks, a business center, and game room. Close to Charleston Historic District.
1 of 50

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1229 sqft
Stylish apartment with spacious layouts, private patio/balcony, extra storage and washer/dryer hookup. 24-hour gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool and movie theater room for all tenants to enjoy.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
39 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
1 of 54

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
41 Units Available
Sweetwater
170 Rebellion Farms Pl, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,178
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1185 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and fire pit.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Daniel Island
20 Units Available
Simmons Park
211 River Landing Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,392
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1161 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the cafe, pool and fitness center on-site. Easy access to I-526. Close to the Wando River.
1 of 36

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Park Circle
85 Units Available
Link Apartments Mixson
4501 Mixson Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1062 sqft
Convenient location in Mixson with community swimming pool, BBQ area and fitness center. Units are spacious with modern touches and large windows; washer and dryer are included.
1 of 41

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
Legends at Azalea
3500 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, service and access to resident clubhouse, and resort-style amenities. Pet-friendly complex located close to great shopping, dining, and entertainment options in town.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
Abberly Crossing
9698 Patriot Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,037
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cross over to incomparable living in the heart of Charleston’s newest residential, business, and retail district! Located adjacent to the Palmetto Commerce Park, Abberly Crossing is the ideal home base for anyone who wants to spend more time doing
1 of 4

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
42 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,235
811 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1122 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
City Guide for Goose Creek, SC

Though the little stream that gave this city its name is no longer, don't fear that you'll be lacking in natural features: in Goose Creek, you'll be up to your ears in mountains, parks, and beaches.

Goose Creek is just 15 minutes outside North Charleston, and is a picturesque city complete with a white steeple church. The young and old flock to Goose Creek for the proximity to South Carolina’s gorgeous beaches and miles of hiking and biking trails. There are over 10 parks to host your next shindig, complete with grills, playgrounds, and volleyball courts. If you can’t make it to the beach, then take a short drive to one of two lakes within the city limits. War re-enactments occur frequently here. If you decide this could be your hobby, start practicing your cry of "The British are coming!" Just be kind to your neighbors and try to not do this at 3 am. Goose Creek is a city made for the person who loves the outdoors, but there truly is something for everyone. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Goose Creek, SC

Goose Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

