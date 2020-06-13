/
/
isle of palms
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM
251 Apartments for rent in Isle of Palms, SC📍
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Wild Dunes
1 Unit Available
45 Twin Oaks Lane
45 Twin Oaks Lane, Isle of Palms, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1215 sqft
Wonderful longterm rental proerpty with in the gates of Wild Dunes. Not many of these oportunities to rent long-term With in the Wild Dunes gates. Great three bedroom 2 bath home.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Wild Dunes
1 Unit Available
2 50th Avenue
2 50th Avenue, Isle of Palms, SC
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
8100 sqft
Ocean breezes and colorful sunrises are what awaits you at 2 50th. Located in the coveted ''Avenues'' on IOP, there is no on-street parking on 42nd to 56th Avenue, thus creating almost private cul-de-sacs with little beach traffic.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Wild Dunes
1 Unit Available
11 44th Ave
11 44th Avenue, Isle of Palms, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Beach Bungalow: A perfect beach get-away for the weekends or anytime easy living. 2BR/2BA Fully furnished. A block from the beach. Includes utilities. No smokers or pets. Call 203 841 8654 for more information. Available March 1, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Isle of Palms
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Sullivan's Island
1 Unit Available
3204 Marshall Boulevard
3204 Marshall Blvd, Sullivan's Island, SC
6 Bedrooms
$17,000
3090 sqft
Sunrise Delight. This stunning beachfront home on Sullivans Island has it all. With sunrises only shown in movies, this view has to be seen to be believed.
Results within 5 miles of Isle of Palms
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
10 Units Available
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1596 sqft
Prime location near Francis Marion National Forest and Copahee Sound. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, and fireplaces. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1031 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, recent renovations, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Residents have access to communal tennis court, pool and parking. Waterfront location, with marsh and wetlands for boating and fishing.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
37 Units Available
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,242
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1046 sqft
This new community features outstanding amenities including an open-air cabana area, outdoor dining, and a saltwater pool. Apartments have high ceilings, energy efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, and barn-style sliding doors.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1035 sqft
Prime location close to Highway 17, Mark Clark Expressway, Downtown and the coastline. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has pool, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
128 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,092
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1127 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:30pm
$
22 Units Available
Parish Place
1175 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
933 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Parish Place Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this sunny Mt. Pleasant community. Parish Place offers one and two bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Carolina Park
19 Units Available
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,425
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1335 sqft
Smoke-free community located a short drive away from Charleston National Golf Club. Homes feature 9-foot ceilings, soaking tubs, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a lounge area and swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,145
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
768 sqft
Just outside of Charleston, next to the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. These 1-3 bedroom apartments offer deluxe kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in kitchens, granite countertops and more. Enjoy the on-site gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:50am
23 Units Available
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,090
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:30pm
19 Units Available
Thickett
1900 US-17 N, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
913 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Thickett Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this Mt. Pleasant community. Thickett offers one and two bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
73 Units Available
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,299
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1253 sqft
The Grove at Carolina Park offers hip urban living with small town charm. This is your chance to live near the beautiful Charleston Harbor and still have plenty of shopping and dining right at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
The Six
2170 Snyder Cir, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,370
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1053 sqft
Boutique apartments with stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Residents can enjoy use of the coffee bar, conference room, and gym. Near Highway 17 and numerous shops and restaurants along the road.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1970 Oak Tree Lane
1970 Oak Tree Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1508 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Sweetgrass of Mt. Pleasant. Large kitchen with white cabinet, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops open to a large living area with hardwood floors and gas fireplace.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3869 Hanoverian Drive
3869 Hanoverian Dr, Charleston County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
2931 sqft
5 bedroom, 3 bathroom in Tupelo Forest (Mount Pleasant) - This open floor plan home has 4 flex spaces plus a climate controlled garage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1134 Rosewood Ln
1134 Rosewood Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,375
866 sqft
Mount Pleasant One Bedroom Condo in Gated Community - Ideally located one bedroom condominium in Mount Pleasant. Located in the Southhampton Pointe neighborhood just off of Highway 17.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1258 Dingle Rd
1258 Dingle Road, Charleston County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2511 sqft
Spacious 4 Bed 3 Bath Town House (Mt Pleasant) - Property Id: 251713 This gorgeous 4 bedroom townhome built in 2016 is centrally located close to shopping, restaurants, and only 10 minutes to the beaches!! Features include hardwood floors and nice
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2437 Fulford Ct
2437 Fulford Court, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
This beautiful 3bd/2.5ba home is in one of the most highly sought after areas of Mt.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
806 Abcaw Way
806 Abcaw Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1345 sqft
806 Abcaw Way Available 07/01/20 3BR/2BA Home with Fireplace and Fenced Yard in Mt Pleasant - Charming brick ranch in the heart of Mt. Pleasant only minutes away from downtown Historic Charleston, Isle of Palms, or Daniel Island.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1166 S Shadow Drive
1166 Shadow Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1040 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 BR Mt Pleasant Home Available 7/1 - Property Id: 288073 This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located in Mt Pleasant off of Chuck Dawley.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2649 Lohr Dr
2649 Lohr Drive, Charleston County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Mount Pleasant Single Family Close to Beaches - Property Id: 295945 You will feel right at home in this light and airy open floor plan living space! Close to shopping and beaches, this house sits on a quiet street in a small
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Isle of Palms rentals listed on Apartment List is $11,700.
Some of the colleges located in the Isle of Palms area include Charleston Southern University, College of Charleston, Citadel Military College of South Carolina, Medical University of South Carolina, and Trident Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Isle of Palms from include Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, and Ladson.