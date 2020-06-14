16 Apartments for rent in Hilton Head Island, SC with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
80 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1202 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
80 Paddle Boat Lane - 903 BB
80 Paddle Boat Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1465 sqft
3 Bedroom Brighton Bay Condo ~ Available Now ~ AiM - It doesn't get much better than this! This Brighton Bay 3 bedroom 3 bath condo home is bright and cheery with so much storage it almost seems too good to be true! This two-story condo sits over

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
82 Jib Sail Court
82 Jib Sail Court, Hilton Head Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
82 Jib Sail Court Available 07/22/20 End Unit - Mid Island Location - Yacht Cove Available July 22nd ~ AIM - Here is an amazing townhouse with lots of space and a huge garage. Hardwood flooring Three bedrooms. Granite Counters.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 Tansyleaf Drive
19 Tansyleaf Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1896 sqft
19 Tansyleaf Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful New Home in Tansyleaf - Hilton Head - You don't want to miss this home! Offered UNFURNISHED, available July 1st. Only one year old, this home is in excellent condition and in a lovely neighborhood.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
13 Wexford Club Drive
13 Wexford Club Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3640 sqft
13 Wexford Club Drive Available 05/01/20 13 Wexford Club Drive - Peaceful views over wide lagoon with flowing fountain, wood bridge on hole #7 to the tee box "forested area", winding lagoon and a peek of the 5th fairway. 5 BR/5.
Results within 10 miles of Hilton Head Island
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,174
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
344 Green Leaf Way
344 Green Leaf Way, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath Home in convenient Shell Hall - This home is less than two years old and in wonderful condition.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Foggy Bluff Rd
12 Foggy Bluff Rd, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2676 sqft
Brand New Rental in "The Walk at Bluffton Square" - Available Now! - Brand new construction in Old Town Bluffton- "The Walk's" Thompson models boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and an abundance of natural light.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Regent Ave.
3 Regent Avenue, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1940 sqft
3 Regent Ave. Available 06/15/20 Charleston-Style Home, Recently Updated and Ready to Rent in Westbury - Charleston-style home in Westbury Park featuring three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
34 Hidden Lakes Lane
34 Hidden Lakes Lane, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1831 sqft
34 Hidden Lakes Lane Available 07/01/20 Hidden Lakes - 4 Bed Home Hardwood Floors and Lots of Room - Available 7/1 ~ AiM - We are thrilled to present this one of a kind property.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9 Weymouth Circle
9 Weymouth Circle, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2161 sqft
Hampton Hall - Home for Rent - Move in by 7/1/20 and take $500 off 1st month Rent! - Hampton Hall home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, office/den, and open floor plan. Hardwood and tile floor and decorative moldings. Neutral paint colors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
48 Muirfield Drive
48 Muirfield Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
Eagle's Pointe - 3 bedroom/2.5 bath and bonus room with lagoon view - Single family home with 3 bedrooms and a bonus room over the garage, 2.5 bathrooms, screened in back porch, fenced in yard with a great lagoon view.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
196 White Oaks Circle
196 Whiteoaks Circle, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2396 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in the Gated Community of "Rose Hill" Available Now - Nestled among the lush magnolia trees, wildlife and marshes, Rose Hill Plantation offers a respite of historic natural beauty and recreational opportunities for all ages to enjoy.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
1231 Ladys Island Drive
1231 Ladys Island Drive, Port Royal, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Water Views!!! Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath, updated condo with water views from the living room and both bedrooms! Freshly painted and conveniently located in Port Royal along the banks of the Broad River this unit features a spacious living room and a
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hilton Head Island, SC

Hilton Head Island apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

