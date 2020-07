Amenities

Spacious apartment in one of West Ashley's most desirable neighborhoods. This unfurnished two bedroom apartment has a newly renovated kitchen, flooring, bath makeover, and has just been freshly painted. Excellent location backing up to the West Ashley Greenway and walking distance to the South Windermere Shopping Center with trendy shops, yoga, day spa and restaurants. Less than 5 minutes to downtown Charleston. Washer dryer hook ups. Available now.