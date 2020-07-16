All apartments in Charleston
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:04 AM

810 Burger St

810 Burger Street · (843) 556-2321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

810 Burger Street, Charleston, SC 29407
Maryville - Ashleyville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
bocce court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
Charming 1 story 4-bedroom brick home on the Ashley River. Breathe taking view of Historic Downtown Charleston. 2 miles from Downtown and 12 miles from beaches. Great comfortable space for temporary work assignment or to spend time with family.

Fresh, clean linens. For convenience, fresh towels and beach towels provided. Spacious backyard with lounge chairs to enjoy a cup of coffee while viewing the Ashley River. Great way to get your day started!

Go fishing or crabbing off Higgins Pier... about a 10-minute walk from the home. Or go biking on the bike trail.

The living room has a large flat screen TV with antenna and sofa.

Queen beds and flat screen TVs and antennas. Nice spacious dining area. Full kitchen with fully stocked glasses, plates, utensils, and cookware. Refrigerator, stove and microwave.

Washer, Dryer and Iron

Plenty of parking

Absolutely no smoking tobacco or cigarettes (only outside on porch)

Small pet allowed. No more than two, and must be house trained. There is a one-time $250 fee per pet.

Utilities are not included, but can be as an addition to the monthly rent.

Flexible rental terms available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 810 Burger St have any available units?
810 Burger St has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 810 Burger St have?
Some of 810 Burger St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Burger St currently offering any rent specials?
810 Burger St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Burger St pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Burger St is pet friendly.
Does 810 Burger St offer parking?
Yes, 810 Burger St offers parking.
Does 810 Burger St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 Burger St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Burger St have a pool?
No, 810 Burger St does not have a pool.
Does 810 Burger St have accessible units?
No, 810 Burger St does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Burger St have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Burger St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Burger St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 810 Burger St has units with air conditioning.

