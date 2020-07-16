810 Burger St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse parking cats allowed

Charming 1 story 4-bedroom brick home on the Ashley River. Breathe taking view of Historic Downtown Charleston. 2 miles from Downtown and 12 miles from beaches. Great comfortable space for temporary work assignment or to spend time with family.



Fresh, clean linens. For convenience, fresh towels and beach towels provided. Spacious backyard with lounge chairs to enjoy a cup of coffee while viewing the Ashley River. Great way to get your day started!



Go fishing or crabbing off Higgins Pier... about a 10-minute walk from the home. Or go biking on the bike trail.



The living room has a large flat screen TV with antenna and sofa.



Queen beds and flat screen TVs and antennas. Nice spacious dining area. Full kitchen with fully stocked glasses, plates, utensils, and cookware. Refrigerator, stove and microwave.



Washer, Dryer and Iron



Plenty of parking



Absolutely no smoking tobacco or cigarettes (only outside on porch)



Small pet allowed. No more than two, and must be house trained. There is a one-time $250 fee per pet.



Utilities are not included, but can be as an addition to the monthly rent.



Flexible rental terms available.