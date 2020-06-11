Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

81 San Souci Available 08/01/20 Charming 3Br/2Ba Home in Wagener Terrace - This completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath house has SO MUCH to offer. The 1840 ft2 home offers an open floor plan with two bedrooms downstairs and the master-suite with walk-in closet upstairs. The kitchen has granite countertops, and includes all stainless steel appliances. Original heart-pine floors are throughout the house and a large laundry/all-purpose room with Corinthian tile provides plenty of storage! The home has been recently painted - inside and outside!



81 San Souci has a large fenced-in backyard with a deck that leads to your very own private space outside with large pecan tree. The house also has an intimate side porch with original French doors just perfect for a cup of coffee in the morning or evening cocktails.



This single family home is located between King and Rutledge Streets, just minutes from Hampton Park, King Street shopping, MUSC, Roper and all the major colleges. It has off-street parking/driveway to accommodate 2 cars, as well as on-street parking. Small dogs and cats permitted with applicable pet fee.



This home will continue to be listed for sale. 24 hour notice will be given for all scheduled showings and a discounted rent rate is being offered because of this. 60 day notice will be given if the house goes under contract. The owner will offer some assistance with moving expenses if the house sells. Sandlapper will offer assistance in finding another rental as well. Schedule a showing of your new home today!



(RLNE2453083)