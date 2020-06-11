All apartments in Charleston
81 San Souci
81 San Souci

81 San Souci Street · (843) 633-1591
Location

81 San Souci Street, Charleston, SC 29403
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 81 San Souci · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
81 San Souci Available 08/01/20 Charming 3Br/2Ba Home in Wagener Terrace - This completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath house has SO MUCH to offer. The 1840 ft2 home offers an open floor plan with two bedrooms downstairs and the master-suite with walk-in closet upstairs. The kitchen has granite countertops, and includes all stainless steel appliances. Original heart-pine floors are throughout the house and a large laundry/all-purpose room with Corinthian tile provides plenty of storage! The home has been recently painted - inside and outside!

81 San Souci has a large fenced-in backyard with a deck that leads to your very own private space outside with large pecan tree. The house also has an intimate side porch with original French doors just perfect for a cup of coffee in the morning or evening cocktails.

This single family home is located between King and Rutledge Streets, just minutes from Hampton Park, King Street shopping, MUSC, Roper and all the major colleges. It has off-street parking/driveway to accommodate 2 cars, as well as on-street parking. Small dogs and cats permitted with applicable pet fee.

This home will continue to be listed for sale. 24 hour notice will be given for all scheduled showings and a discounted rent rate is being offered because of this. 60 day notice will be given if the house goes under contract. The owner will offer some assistance with moving expenses if the house sells. Sandlapper will offer assistance in finding another rental as well. Schedule a showing of your new home today!

(RLNE2453083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 San Souci have any available units?
81 San Souci has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81 San Souci have?
Some of 81 San Souci's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 San Souci currently offering any rent specials?
81 San Souci isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 San Souci pet-friendly?
Yes, 81 San Souci is pet friendly.
Does 81 San Souci offer parking?
Yes, 81 San Souci does offer parking.
Does 81 San Souci have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 San Souci does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 San Souci have a pool?
No, 81 San Souci does not have a pool.
Does 81 San Souci have accessible units?
No, 81 San Souci does not have accessible units.
Does 81 San Souci have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 San Souci does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81 San Souci have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 San Souci does not have units with air conditioning.
