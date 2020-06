Amenities

*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. This lovely 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom first floor unit has a large eat-in kitchen with, limestone bathroom, and fixture upgrades make the bathroom a bonus. Plenty of light, hardwood floors, and high ceilings add a classic touch to this Charlestonian home. Located between MUSC, the College of Charleston and Upper King Street Design District.Pets conditional. Available June 3.